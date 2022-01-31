Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Black Violin Brings Impossible Tour To Seattle

Black Violin is composed of classically trained violist and violinist Wil Baptiste and Kev Marcus.

Jan. 31, 2022  

Black Violin returns to the stage with the "Impossible Tour" bringing their Grammy nominated album Take the Stairs to audiences across the country, stopping at Seattle's Paramount Theatre for one night only on March 4, 2022. Fans can expect to hear top hits Impossible is Possible and Showoff, from the album that Billboard claims, "continues to celebrate Black Violin's genre-less approach to music."

Black Violin is composed of classically trained violist and violinist Wil Baptiste and Kev Marcus who combine their classical training and hip-hop influences to create a distinctive multi-genre sound that is often described as "classical boom." They have spent the last year finding creative ways to share their music with fans during the pandemic lockdown. Fans were able to watch the duo perform safely and from the comfort of their homes through the livestreaming platform StageIt. The group aimed to uplift spirits and connect with fans from afar during a time of uncertainty. Black Violin also wanted to continue their musical education outreach and did this by hosting a free Masterclass Series on their YouTube channel for beginners, pros, and everyone in between. The series consisted of interactive livestream workshops that challenged viewers to think outside of the box and instilled confidence in young musicians. The Masterclass "students" were encouraged to watch along with their instruments and participate when prompted. They were also able to interact directly with the artists through a live Q&A at the end of each class.

Black Violin also continues to inspire youth through their nonprofit organization The Black Violin Foundation. The organization is dedicated to empowering youth by working with them in their communities to provide access to quality music programs that encourage creativity. The foundation was featured on CBS This Morning in early 2021. Each year the foundation's inaugural program provides scholarships and grants to youth who would like to continue their musical education through a program of their liking that fosters musical creativity and innovation.

Black Violin is excited to get back on the road and welcomes new and old fans to join them for an evening full of uplifting and inspiring, genre-bending music. Health & Safety measures will be in place to keep audiences, the band, and their crew safe.

Tickets on sale now at stgpresents.org, 206-682-1414, or by visiting the Paramount Theatre Box Office (M,W,F 10am-6pm).


