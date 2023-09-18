Bellingham Symphony Orchestra to Open 48th Season with Tango-Inspired Concerto

Grammy-winning musician, composer, recording artist, and educator Héctor Del Curto is one of the world's most sought-after bandoneonists.

Sep. 18, 2023

Bellingham Symphony Orchestra to Open 48th Season with Tango-Inspired Concerto

On Sunday, October 1st, the Bellingham Symphony Orchestra will kick off its 48th Season with an opportunity to hear an instrument that is not commonly heard in the concert hall-the bandoneon. Similar to an accordion and known as Tango's main instrument, the bandoneon is a type of concertina with keys and switches on both sides. Bandoneonist Héctor del Curto will join the Symphony to perform Astor Piazzolla's 'Aconcagua' Concerto for Bandoneon and Orchestra, a tango-inspired piece named after the highest mountain peak in the Americas. Grammy-winning musician, composer, recording artist, and educator Héctor Del Curto is one of the world's most sought-after bandoneonists.

Also on the program are Lili Boulanger's D'un Matin de Printemps or "Of a Spring Morning"-a picturesque and moody French impressionist piece-and Modest Mussorgsky's iconic Pictures at an Exhibition. Lili Boulanger's older sister, Nadia, was a music teacher and conductor who taught many of the 20th century's most well-known musical giants, including Aaron Copland, Philip Glass, and, coincidentally, Astor Piazzolla. Pictures at an Exhibition is a Russian-composed piece orchestrated by French composer Maurice Ravel that takes listeners on a musical journey through an art exhibition by painter Viktor Hartmann with each movement describing a painting. The movements are all connected by a repetitive Promenade theme, which evokes feelings of walking from piece to piece.

This October also marks 10 years since Maestro Yaniv Attar debuted as Music Director of the then Whatcom Symphony Orchestra. "These ten years with the symphony have been an enormous pleasure for me, and I am thrilled to open the season with a delightful and very colorful program," Attar explains.

"Two of the works are totally new to me-the Piazzolla Bandoneon concerto, which is going to be so much fun, and the D'un Matin de Printemps by Lili Boulanger. She is one of the geniuses of the 20th century, and I think her death at the early age of 25 is one of the biggest tragedies in classical music. I am so excited to perform this overture by her as well as the monumental Pictures at an Exhibition by Mussorgsky. I am so grateful for the support of this community over the past 10 years. I hope you can join me in celebrating this milestone!"

The first concert of the season, The French Connection, will take place at the Mount Baker Theatre on Sunday, October 1st at 3PM.

Tickets start at just $15.



All concerts are Sundays at 3PM at Mount Baker Theatre. Tickets start at $15. For details, call the Mount Baker Theatre Box Office at (360) 734-6080 or visit the BSO website at Click Here.

Doors open at 2PM.

Our Pre-Concert Lecture led by Dr. Bertil van Boer will take place at 2:15PM in the Walton Theatre and is free for ticket holders. Seating is limited. Please note: These lectures are very popular and fill up quickly!

This concert qualifies for Classical Kids, Take-A-Teen, and Student Rush ticket discounts. Visit Click Here to learn more.

New to the Symphony scene? Check out the BSO's Visit Us page for a helpful FAQ, so you know what to expect: Click Here.

Buy tickets: https://mountbakertheatre.com/online/article/frenchconnection




