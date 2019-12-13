Bainbridge Performing Arts Releases January Schedule

All Bainbridge Performing Arts (BPA) events are held at 200 Madison Avenue North, Bainbridge Island. Tickets, information, and registration, unless otherwise noted, are available at the BPA Box Office, by phone at 206.842.8569, or online at www.bainbridgeperformingarts.org. Box Office hours are Wednesday through Friday, 1:00 to 4:00 p.m., and one hour prior to each performance. BPA is supported, in part, by the Bainbridge Community Foundation, the City of Bainbridge Island, and One Call for All. Bainbridge Performing Arts is pleased to offer an "Open Doors" program. Free and reduced-cost tickets to most events are available to community members in need through our partner Helpline House thanks to a grant from the Mabee Family Foundation.

January 2 - 12: Ovation! Performing Arts Northwest presents Bye Bye Birdie



America's top performer Conrad Birdie is being drafted into the Army; how will he say "Bye Bye" to his most devoted fan? This classic musical will feature an all-ages cast singing and dancing their way through a marvelous score with a rockabilly beat.

Performances: January 2: Pay-What-You-Can Preview Thursday @ 7:30 p.m. + January 3 - 5: Friday @ 7:30 p.m. and Saturday & Sunday @ 3:30 p.m. + January 9 - 12: Thursday, Friday & Saturday @ 7:30 p.m., Early Matinee Saturday @ 2:00 p.m., and Closing Matinee Sunday @ 3:30 p.m.

Tickets: $24 for adults, $22 for seniors, $19 for students, youth, military, and teachers @ 206.842.8569 or www.bainbridgeperformingarts.org

January 3: BPA Gallery First Friday Art Walk "Geology in the Abstract"



Join us in the BPA Gallery January 3 for an artist reception and an enjoyable evening of art and friends. In this body of work Mary McCann explores outcomes of events in the geologic story of our planet Earth - transformations that require time that humans cannot comprehend. Mary's two-month exhibit of oils on panels continues through February 29 in the BPA Gallery.

First Friday Art Walk: Friday @ 5:00 - 7:00 p.m.; Gallery Hours: 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. Wednesday - Friday + one hour prior to each performance; Two-month exhibit runs through February 29

Free; Info: 206.842.8569 or www.bainbridgeperformingarts.org

January 4: The EDGE Improv



Kick off the New Year and celebrate a night out on Bainbridge Island January 4 as The EDGE Improv offers imagination on demand, divined spontaneously from audience suggestions. The troupe's riotous antics have inspired rave reviews from shrewd onlookers since the dawn of time. Audience member Dave S. said, "The EDGE turns life upside down, inside out, and reaches right in to tickle your funny bone."

Performance: Saturday@ 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $16 for adults, and $12 for seniors, students, military, and teachers; First Saturday "Teen" Tickets are $5 per youth at the door @ 206.842.8569 or www.bainbridgeperformingarts.org

January 17: Anzanga Marimba Ensemble



In honor of Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday, Anzanga makes its 8th annual appearance as part of BPA's Cultural Outreach Program. Celebrating more than three decades of performing throughout the Northwest and globally, the troupe returns to perform the lively and beautiful melodies of Southern Africa, one night only at BPA. Anzanga enthusiasts may choose to participate in the afternoon Drumming/Percussion Workshop for ages 10 and older. Tickets for the workshop include admission to the evening performance.

Sponsors: BPA's 2020 Cultural Outreach Series is made possible thanks to the support of BCF Discretionary Grant Fund and BCF Community Grant Cycle Partners: Alder Fund, Bob & Judy Karr Family Fund, David & Fran Moen, Marcia & Doug Hastings, and Elaine & Paul VonRosenstiel.

Performance: Friday@ 7:30 p.m.

Drumming/Percussion Workshop: 4:00 p.m.

Performance Tickets: $12 for adults, and $10 for children @ 206.842.8569 or www.bainbridgeperformingarts.org

Drumming/Percussion Workshop/Performance Tickets: $20 per person @ 206.842.8569

January 18: Stand-Up Night LIVE 3!



Stand-Up Night LIVE is back with 2020 headliner Kortney Shane Williams (Laughs TV, 'The 206'), host Dan Rosenberg, guest Bhama Roget (The EDGE Improv), and more special surprise guests. Seattle-based comedian Kortney Shane Williams has opened for Hannibal Buress, David Alan Grier, and Dave Chappelle. He's been featured at the Boston Comedy Festival, Laughing Skull Comedy Festival, Bumbershoot Arts festival, and has appeared on Laughs TV on Fox and The 206 on NBC.

Performance: Saturday@ 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $25 per person @ 206.842.8569 or www.bainbridgeperformingarts.org

January 25: One Starry Night Gala



Join us for the most dazzling night of the year and show your support for the performing arts! Gala includes dinner, beverages, live auction, and an unforgettable evening of entertainment, PLUS a sneak peek at BPA's 2020 - 2021 Season.

Festivities: Saturday @ 5:00 p.m. @ Wing Point Golf & Country Club, 811 Cherry Ave NE, Bainbridge Island

Tickets: $125 per person before January 1 / $150 per person after January 1

Info 206.842.8569 or www.bainbridgeperformingarts.org





Related Articles Shows View More Seattle Stories

More Hot Stories For You