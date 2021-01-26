Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Bainbridge Performing Arts ACCOMPLICE Podcast Continues in February

Continuing with four new episodes, premiering Fridays

Jan. 26, 2021  

Enjoy four new episodes from your quarantine companion. BPA's Bainbridge Pod Accomplice is a free podcast featuring weekly episodes starring your favorite local performers and directors. New episodes premiere every Friday, and listeners may tune in for current or previous episodes on their favorite podcast app or at BainbridgePerformingArts.org.

The episode of the Bainbridge Pod Accomplice premiering February 5 showcases original songs written and performed by Dr. Andrew Shields, whose one-of-a-kind lyrics have amused and delighted audiences of The EDGE Improv for nearly two decades. Andrew has a BA in Music from Stanford, where he won the Undergraduate Prize in Composition. More recently, he wrote the music, lyrics, and script for the original Reefer Madness: The Musical, as well as music, lyrics, and (with fellow EDGE member John Ellis) script for the musical Harry Tracy: A Bainbridge Bandit.

Tune for the episode premiere of "Bainbridge Valentines" on February 12 for a mix of funny, romantic, and sometimes unlikely stories about the magical or mysterious ways in which we find love. This episode features a number of couples, to be announced.

Hear a selection of stories from O. Henry adapted by Birke Duncan and Miranda Feldtman. Birke's radio play, The Troll Tale, was featured in an earlier episode of the Bainbridge Pod Accomplice, "Legends: Terrors of Northwest Storytelling." He earned an M.A. in Scandinavian Folklore & Mythology from the University of Washington in 1997. Miranda Feldtman is the Front of House Manager at BPA when there is a house to front, and the Audie-nominated author of Lustily Ever After.

The episode premiering February 26 features local playwright and actor Keiko Green, interviewed by Liz Ellis. Keiko's play "Nadeshiko" won the Gregory Award for Outstanding New Play, as well as landing on the Honorable Mentions for the national Kilroys List. She was a finalist for both the Many Voices and Jerome Fellowships at the Playwrights Center and the Leah Ryan Fund, as well as the Recipient of Bainbridge Island's Amy Award. Liz Ellis previously interviewed Jesse Smith for the Bainbridge Pod Accomplice and was BPA's Director of Education until 2018.

Stream all episodes of the Bainbridge Pod Accomplice in your favorite podcast app or listen online at BainbridgePerformingArts.org. Our Bainbridge Pod Accomplice theme music "Swing for Mike" is written and performed by Ranger and the "Re-Arrangers." Find out more about the band at www.RangerSwings.com.

The Bainbridge Pod Accomplice is presented free of charge, though we welcome support at any level to ensure that the performing arts are part of the community's pandemic recovery plan. Episodes are rehearsed remotely and recorded in compliance with the state's Covid-19 guidelines to ensure the safe engagement of performers.


