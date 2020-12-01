Bainbridge Announces ACCOMPLICE December Podcast Episodes

Welcome back to your new friend in quarantine! BPA's Bainbridge Pod Accomplice is a free podcast featuring weekly episodes starring your favorite local performers and directors. New episodes premiere every Friday, and listeners may tune in for current or previous episodes on their favorite podcast app or at BainbridgePerformingArts.org.

Our first of three December episodes premieres December 4. Tune in for The EDGE and their Island-famous improvisation of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol. The EDGE delivers imagination on demand, and while this version of the holiday classic may not take place in Victorian London and may not include all the characters you remember, it will bring the gift of levity. The troupe's riotous antics have inspired rave reviews from shrewd onlookers since the dawn of time. As audience member David R. said, "A performance by The EDGE is like sunlit skies, a giant hug, your favorite dessert, a massage, or anything you love - all wrapped up into a laugh-filled bundle of bliss."

Bask in the Bainbridge Chorale's podcast presentation of holiday music from past Christmas concerts in the episode premiering December 11. The podcast will be hosted by the Chorale's Artistic Director, Michael Austin Miller, and will feature works composed by Miller and Mendelssohn, as well as selections from Handel's Messiah, among other holiday favorites. Please note, this episode will be available to listeners only until January 11 due to licensing restrictions.

In a special holiday episode premiering December 18, we'll nestle in for Fireside with Mrs. Claus: 'Twas the Night Before Christmas as read by ELIZABETH MITCHELL. Among many of the roles she is famous for, Elizabeth's charming turn as Mrs. Claus in The Santa Clause films has earned her a place in the holiday traditions of so many families. She brings the island a special message of warmth and hope this year with Clement C. Moore's classic tale.

Stream all episodes of the Bainbridge Pod Accomplice in your favorite podcast app or listen online at BainbridgePerformingArts.org. Our Bainbridge Pod Accomplice theme music "Swing for Mike" is written and performed by Ranger and the "Re-Arrangers." Find out more about the band at www.RangerSwings.com.

The Bainbridge Pod Accomplice is presented free of charge, though we welcome support at any level to ensure that the performing arts are part of the community's pandemic recovery plan. Episodes are rehearsed remotely and recorded in compliance with the state's Covid-19 guidelines to ensure the safe engagement of performers.

Find out more about BPA at www.bainbridgeperformingarts.org.

