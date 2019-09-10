BWW Review: The Kochs Bring Down the Triple Door with THE CARPETERS

Washington DC may have the Koch brothers, but we have a Koch brother and sister, specifically David and Lisa Koch. Two of the funniest humans out there, they've brought their delicious satire to Seattle and abroad for years. In fact, 20 years ago their 70's pop duo parody "The Carpeters" were all the rage at Cabaret de Paris. Well, they've reunited that delightful original cast, and brought in some new friends, to make The Carpeters live once again in a concert of their original show, "The Carpeters: Uncomfortably Close to You". And with the insane laughter and applause, the roof of the Triple Door may never be the same.

People have been asking for a resurgence of these whiter than white, clean-cut, wholesome kids for years and they're back to tell their story. Dickie and Carol (a.k.a. The Carpeters) discuss their humble beginnings working at their family's out of the way carpet store when they were thrust into the spotlight after writing a jingle for the store (which sounds a lot like another duo's "Top of the World"). After that they go through several ups and downs but always end up together ... forever.

Anyone who's ever seen Lisa perform knows of her comedy genius. Her "Ham for the Holidays" shows with the late Peggy Platt were always some of my favorite holiday treats. And with her brother David on stage with her, the result is comedy gold. The two have an innate sense for satire, knowing just how far to take things before they become too much. Watching them last night I couldn't help but be taken back to the days I would revel in "The Carol Burnett Show" or "The Sonny and Cher Show" and not just due to the acres of polyester and 70's wigs on stage. They just have that comedy gene, not to mention killer pipes.

And joining them in this hilarity were original cast members Bruce Hall and Auston James as their band and of course the hilarious Kit Harris as their mother Wilma. Harris, I might add, who has some brilliant comedic timing of her own, often with just a look and a shampoo bottle. Along for the ride this time they've brought in the incredible Bobbi Kotula as their agent and record producer, Sandra Singler as Candi, the outrageous "Yoko Ono" of the group, and Quincy Koch as the most terrifying little girl ever (you do not want to cross her).

Now for the bad news. The show only played for two nights so you've already missed it unless you can get tickets for tonight. But with the success of this run, maybe they'll bring it back again for a longer stint. But whatever happens, I know I feel blessed to have seen them, "Yesterday Once More". And so, with my three-letter rating system, I give "The Carpeters: Uncomfortably Close to You" a still giggling YAY+. And I don't think I'll ever be able to hear "Rainy Days and Mondays" quite the same way again.

"The Carpeters: Uncomfortably Close to You" performed at The Triple Door on September 9thand 10th. For tickets or information visit them online at www.thetripledoor.net.





