BWW Review: MRS. CALIBAN from Book-It Repertory Theatre

Dear Readers, I've said it before, a good ending of a play can forgive a multitude of sins that came before. But how about a cute beginning of a story that finishes off laying there like a dead fish? Unfortunately, that's the case with "Mrs. Caliban", the current offering from Book-It Repertory Theatre. This fishy love story has a good hook but lacked a decent tail to swim it on home.

You may think that this novel by Rachel Ingalls is a rip off from the 2017 Academy Award winning film, "The Shape of Water", however Ingalls book came first in 1982. But you can see the similarities as we have Dorothy (Sunam Ellis), a meek and unsatisfied housewife who unexpectedly meets a lizard man, who calls himself Larry (Quinlan Corbett), after he escapes from a local scientific institute. Larry's just looking for a place to hide and some food and Dorothy is looking for a break in the monotony from her husband Fred (Benjamin McFadden), whom she suspects is cheating on her. Soon Dorothy and Larry begin their cross-species love affair and plan to run off together, but can their love survive this harsh world?

Now, I've not read Ingalls novel but if it ends anything like the show last night, I can't imagine why it would be popular. I won't give it all away but suffice to say it just kind of ends. No one grows or changes, there is no climactic denouement, in fact we're not even certain what becomes of our heroes. And as for the journey, well, there's not much of one as much of the play spins its wheels on marriage infidelity and lengthy fish sex scenes. Funny sex scenes but I could have used a bit more story. Furthermore, this adaptation from Frances Limoncelli is one of the least "Book-It" shows I've seen as it was not remotely in the Book-It style. It was a play, plain and simple, adapted from a book.

Director Kelly Kitchens does what she can with the script and honestly has crafted a fine bit of pacing for the piece especially the opening with its repetitive and drawn-out marriage tableau that summed it all up with few words. And the production is a fine one technically. Especially Rob Witmer's sound design and the fantastic creature fabrication from Brendan Mack.

And the cast throws themselves into these characters. Ellis has put a perfect spin on the awkward, yearning housewife and her reactions were the best parts of the show. Corbett does a fine job with this fish out of water, but I would have liked to see some more variety in his performance. McFadden brings in a beautifully understated performance as the philandering husband. Angela DiMarco takes the role of Estelle, Dorothy's free spirited divorcee best friend and runs off with it infusing it with tons of layers. And Zenaida Rose Smith lends some wonderful comedic moments to the show in her multiple roles. But all of them suffer from a script that gave their characters very few places to go.

All told, it's a cute bit of fluff that betrays any potential it might have had by giving itself an empty and at times confusing ending. And so, with my three-letter rating system, I give "Mrs. Caliban" from Book-It Repertory Theatre an "I need more than fish sex" MEH. This one may have gotten on the hook but it's a bit too small, so we'll throw it back.

"Mrs. Caliban" from Book-It Repertory Theatre performs at the Center House Theater through April 17th. For tickets or information visit them online at www.book-it.org.