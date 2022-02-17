BWW Review: FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME at The Seattle Rep

The cast of Freestyle Love Supreme

at the Seattle Rep.

Photo credit: Jay Irwin

Take the genius that is Lin-Manuel Miranda, add in some delicious improv and shake well and you get the absolute joy that is "Freestyle Love Supreme" currently playing at the Seattle Rep. Think of it like "Hamilton" and "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" had a baby. From the creative minds of Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Anthony Veneziale comes this 90-minute, made up on the spot, bullet train that will leave you wanting more and more and more.

What originally started as a way to experiment and hone their skills during rehearsal breaks for "In the Heights", this never stopping wonder has continued on over the years, ultimately making its way to Broadway (earning it a special Tony Award) and getting the spotlight in the Hulu documentary, "We Are Freestyle Love Supreme". And of course, it's improv or "freestyle" so no two shows are ever the same. Just like with regular form improv, suggestions are culled from the audience to create the evening but here the suggestions are turned into freestyle rap, hip hop, beatbox, and comedy creating a raucous evening you don't want to miss.

And since what I saw could never happen again, I can tell you all about it, Dear Readers. First off, no, Miranda or Chris Jackson, or Wayne Brady or any of the luminaries that have performed in the show over the years were not there last night. Not to say they won't step in some other night as special guests have been known to drop in from time to time. But last night we were blessed with the core tour company we expected to see. We had the main performers Jelly Donut (Andrew Bancroft), Jellis J (Jay C. Ellis), Young Nees (Aneesa Folds), Hummingbird (Morgan Reilly), and our emcee for the night Two Touch (one of the show's creators Anthony Veneziale). Then there were our two fabulous beatboxers Kaiser Rözé (Kaila Mullady) and Shockwave (Chris Sullivan) as well as the two incredible back up musicians, who also made up everything on the fly, Rich Midway (Richard Baskin Jr.) and Not Draggin (James Rushin).

We went through a rather varied set of suggestions making the evening quite rich and hilarious. Everything from crows following people to slalom skiers to murderous Russian Blues to one woman's harrowing tale of stranger danger from her youth. We had it all. And each suggestion expertly crafted into killer raps right before our very eyes. And lest you say, "oh, but I don't like improv", to which I say, "then you haven't seen good improv". To watch these insanely talented people pull these hysterical tales, right out of mid-air is a joy and to watch them do it in rap is a mind blower.

And one final note, for all you people who feel the need to document everything, good news! Not during the show but at the end of the show you're encouraged to turn your phone back on and snap a pic. Just like I did! So have those ready and enjoy. Which you should unless you're adverse to fun. And so, with my three-letter rating system I give "Freestyle Love Supreme" at the Seattle Rep an unabashed, new perspective, treating myself like a child, keep these crows off me, WOW! You do not want to miss this!!!

"Freestyle Love Supreme" performs at the Seattle Rep through March 13th. For tickets or information visit them online at www.seattlerep.org.