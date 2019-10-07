BSO Young Artist Concerto Competition Application Deadline Is 10/27

Bainbridge Symphony Orchestra's 2020 BSO Young Artist Concerto Competition is open to all instruments (instrumental* and vocal) for young musicians, ages 11-16 for the Junior Division, and 17-23 for the Senior Division. The application deadline is October 27, 2019, and the competition will be held December 10, 2019 beginning with the Junior Division at 4:00 p.m. followed by the Senior Division at Bainbridge Performing Arts (BPA). The competition winners will have the opportunity to perform with the Bainbridge Symphony Orchestra (BSO) on May 30 & 31, 2020 at BPA.

* Piano applicants will not be accepted for the 2020 competition; the 2021 competition will be open to piano applicants only (no instrumental or vocal). Piano applicants will be accepted exclusively during alternating years thereafter.

ELIGIBILITY: 1) Strings, woodwinds, brass, percussion, harp, and voice, are welcome to audition. 2) Applicants for the Junior Division should be between ages 11-16 and residents of Kitsap County. 3) Applicants for the Senior Division should be between ages 17-23 and residents of the northwest Washington State area.

MUSIC REQUIREMENTS: 1) Works should be between 5 and 10 minutes in length for the Junior Division, and between 5 and 20 for the Senior Division. 2) Acceptable works for the Junior Division include a movement from a multi-movement concerto from the Baroque and Classical periods, or any other works that fall under public domain. 3) Acceptable works for the Senior Division include a movement from a multi-movement concerto or single movement solo works that meet the time requirements. Duos and trios are not permitted. Standard repertory works are encouraged, though rental works will be considered provided that applicants are willing to assume the costs of music rental if selected (this can average $400-$900 per concert set). 4) All applicants must have their works pre-approved for competition by Maestro Torres. This step is required to ensure feasibility by the BSO in regards to personnel, music procurement, and preparation.

COMPETITION RULES: 1) Music must be memorized. 2) Accompaniment is required. 3) There is an audition time limit of 10 minutes. Cuts are permissible and will have no negative impact on the judge's evaluation. Mark any cuts clearly in the scores (i.e. orchestra tutti's). 4) Applicants must present two copies of the score for use by the judges (photocopies are permissible). These will be returned. Please number your measures and mark cuts. 5) The application fee is non-refundable after the application due date.

One winner from each division will be chosen to perform with the Bainbridge Symphony Orchestra during the 2019 - 2020 Season. These winners will receive publicity from Bainbridge Performing Arts and the privilege of performing with the BSO. The judges may designate a runner-up and/or honorable mention at their discretion. In the event a suitable winner cannot be determined, the judges reserve the right to declare no winner. All competitors will receive written comments from the judges.

QUESTIONS / REPERTORY APPROVAL: Interested parties are encouraged to contact Maestro Torres at mtorres@bainbridgeperformingarts.org.

Bainbridge Performing Arts extends special thanks to Media Sponsor Classical KING FM 98.1, Community Sponsor Carly's Rolling Bay Café and "Youth in Music Initiative" Sponsor Wicklund Dental. BPA is supported, in part, by Bainbridge Community Foundation, Bainbridge Island Ace Hardware, Bainbridge Island Magazine, the City of Bainbridge Island, One Call for All, and Town & Country Markets. Bainbridge Performing Arts is pleased to offer an "Open Doors" program. Free and reduced-cost tickets to most events are available to community members in need through our partner Helpline House thanks to grants from BCF, the Mabee Family Foundation, and the Alder Fund at the Bainbridge Community Foundation.

Find out more about BPA at www.bainbridgeperformingarts.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Seattle Stories

More Hot Stories For You