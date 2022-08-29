BECU And KEXP “Live At KEXP Volume 10” Anniversary Album Celebrates 50+ Years Of Listener-Powered Radio

BECU, the country's largest community credit union, and KEXP, a public broadcaster and a nonprofit arts organization serving music lovers, today announced the digital album compilation "Live at KEXP Volume 10," a 19-track album featuring decades of live studio performances from prominent musical artists like Angel Olsen, Black Pumas, Brittany Howard, Neko Case, Modest Mouse and Run the Jewels.

"Live At KEXP Volume 10" is available now for pre-order at kexp.bandcamp.com. The official release date of the album is on Bandcamp Friday, Sept. 2. The album will be available for $10 and all digital purchase proceeds go directly to the artists. A limited-edition double vinyl LP, featuring a full two-sleeve artwork package is being pressed to commemorate KEXP's 50th anniversary estimated to be available in time for the holidays with proceeds going to support independent record stores.

​"Performances at KEXP's Live Room are seen, heard and beloved around the world," said Cheryl Waters, KEXP's Midday Show DJ. "These live performances are one of the passion points that connect our community. 'Live at KEXP Volume 10' and the support it will bring to featured artists and to local record stores is one way that KEXP is celebrating folks making live music and local businesses that are selling the music."

BECU and KEXP have been partners for nearly 20 years. This collaboration on the album release is a new approach to their partnership​. By collecting tracks recorded at the Live Room as well as other live performances and then releasing them digitally and on vinyl, the performing artists and independent record stores will both share in the proceeds of the project.

"We recognize the essential power of public radio to transform lives and connect people through music," said Tom Berquist, BECU's chief marketing officer. "Over the last 50 years, KEXP has grown into a cultural force for listeners worldwide bringing communities together. We are proud to partner in celebrating local artists and providing necessary support to keep music alive in our communities, all in line with the credit union philosophy of 'people helping people.'"

The track list for "Live at KEXP Volume 10" features live performances from emerging and established artists:

Angel Olsen - All Mirrors

Sudan Archives - Did You Know

Modest Mouse - Dramamine

Black Belt Eagle Scout - Soft Stud

Brittany Howard - Stay High

Fontaines D.C. - Boys in The Better Land

Altın Gün - Süpürgesi Yoncadan

Barbi Recanati - En La Frente

Kikagaku Moyo - Fluffy Kosmisch

Idles - Television

Café Tacvba - Las Flores

The Presidents of the United States of America - Lump

Deep Sea Diver - Impossible Weight

Run the Jewels - Legend Has It

Khruangbin - Maria También

Y La Bamba - Mujeres

Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio - Tacoma Black Party

Black Pumas - Color

Neko Case - HELL-ON

"'Live at KEXP Volume 10' brings together artists who believe in community radio and have impacted Seattle's music scene - from artists who got their start in Seattle, like The Presidents of the United States of America, Deep Sea Diver and Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio, to global artists who have shared their music on KEXP's local stages, like Altin Gün, Kikagaku Moyo, Café Tacvba," said DJ Morgan Chosnyk, KEXP DJ and "Live at KEXP Volume 10" album curator. "Through the support of BECU and KEXP, we are bringing this multi-genre album to listeners around the world."

Listeners can also show their support for community radio with the BECU KEXP Debit Mastercard*. Every time a purchase is made using the KEXP debit card, BECU donates one cent directly to KEXP. Since March of 2020, BECU members have helped donate more than $520,000 to KEXP by continuing to use their KEXP debit card.

With more than 1.3 million members and $30.2 billion in assets, BECU is the largest not-for-profit credit union in Washington and one of the top four financial cooperatives in the country. As a member-owned credit union, BECU is focused on helping increase the financial well-being of its members and communities through better rates, fewer fees, community partnerships and financial education. The credit union currently operates more than 50 locations in Washington and two financial centers in South Carolina. For more information, visit www.becu.org.

KEXP is a music-focused nonprofit arts organization serving music lovers and artists through in-person, broadcast, and online music programming. KEXP operates one of the most influential listener-supported music radio stations in the country, KEXP-FM, Seattle. More than 200,000 listeners from around the world tune in to the station each week over the air and online. On KEXP's YouTube channel, videos of exclusive in-studio performances garner more than 2.4 million views per week. KEXP produces hundreds of live performances and music events each year, many of which are open to public audiences at no charge. More information at kexp.org.

*BECU membership required. Member Share or Member Advantage savings account and also a checking account required to receive the KEXP debit card; not everyone will qualify. BECU will donate to KEXP one cent for every qualified purchase using the KEXP debit card. Donations will be made twice a year. No charitable receipt will be provided. BECU reserves the right to cancel this offer at any time without notice. Federally insured by NCUA.