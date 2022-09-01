BATSU! The Punishment Card Game to Make PAX West Debut This Month

BATSU! The Punishment Card Game will premiere at PAX West for the first time this fall. Demos will occur at Booth TT5101 on September 2nd-4th from 10am-12amPT, and September 5th from 10amPT-6pmPT. The BATSU! Live team will also be hosting two after party shows, one Friday, September 2, 2022 at 7pm PT at The Dock, and another on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 6pm PT at Hula Hula. Audience members can watch the live show for free, as well as volunteer to join the on-stage performance.

Batsu (罰 or ばつ) is a Japanese word that means punishment or penalty. In Japan, there is a long tradition of the batsu-game: a competition where losers receive humorous retributions for failing to win challenges. BATSU! The Punishment Card Game was inspired by the live comedy game show, BATSU! Live, a Face Off Unlimited production which regularly sells out in New York City and Chicago. The card game was developed by Giant Fox Studios who has worked on over 200 games, beginning with flash games on bored.com. BATSU! The Punishment Card Game is Giant Fox Studios' first party card game.

"In 2020 when live performances were paused, we were looking for ways to bring people together during Covid-19 isolation," shares Jay Painter, Founder and Artistic Director of Face Off Unlimited. "Not only did the card game allow people to share some laughs amidst the pandemic, it was also a great experience for the BATSU! team to create something entirely new."

BATSU! Live features four comedy warriors who face off in challenges to avoid painful, humiliating, and ridiculous punishments. BATSU! The Punishment Card Game offers similar challenges (and punishments) so anyone can experience the fun of this Japanese-American comedy fusion.

"BATSU! Live has become a staple in the New York City and Chicago comedy scenes. After hosting performances for over a decade, we're excited to offer truly unique experience to people across the globe," says Brian Walters, Associate Artistic Director of BATSU! and Host of BATSU! NYC. "The card game gives anyone the opportunity to enjoy the wacky challenges and punishments of BATSU! while sharing a few laughs in the process."

Brian Walters is a Japanese-American actor whose work has been featured on SHOWTIME, Apple TV+, Epic Rap Battles, and AMC+. He will be available for a meet and greet at PAX West and at The Dock and Hula Hula after party shows. Additionally, BATSU! The Punishment Card Game will have exclusive merch at their PAX West booth, including access to VIP perks at any of the live shows. The PAX West booth will also have its own BATSU! gong, which visitors can strike if they buy a copy of the game. The team welcomes conference visitors to stop by and chat with the team, card game creators, and performers.

BATSU! is on a mission to promote positive international fellowship through the fusion of Japanese and American cultures and styles of comedy. BATSU! is dedicated to equity, diversity, inclusion, accessibility, and belonging - all in the name of hilarity.

PAX WEST - Booth TT5101

When: Friday, September 2 - Sunday, September 4, 2022 from 10am - 12am PT

Monday, September 5, 2022 from 10am - 6pm PT

Where: Seattle Convention Center, 705 Pike Street, Seattle, WA 98101

Tickets: https://west.paxsite.com

For more information about BATSU! The Punishment Card Game visit https://getbatsu.com.

To register or purchase tickets for the PAX West event, click here.

THE DOCK - BATSU! Live After Party

When: Friday, September 2, 2022 at 7pm PT

Where: 1102 N 34th St, Seattle, WA 98103

HULA HULA - BATSU! Live After Party

When: Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 6pm PT

Where: 1501 E Olive Way, Seattle, WA 98122

ABOUT BATSU! The Punishment Card Game

BATSU! The Punishment Card Game is a party card game where players compete in hilarious challenges to avoid punishments, inspired by the Japanese-style batsu game (罰ゲーム). The card game was made in partnership with Giant Fox Studios and Face Off Unlimited, whose live comedy shows have regularly sold out New York City and Chicago since 2011. In BATSU! Live comedians compete to avoid electric shocks, paintballs, a giant egg-smashing chicken, and many more jaw-dropping punishments. Now, BATSU! The Punishment Card Game makes it possible for anyone to participate in their own series of hilarious challenges (and punishments) from anywhere in the world. Punishments in the card game include gargling a song, having a family member or friend tell an embarrassing story about you, and many more silly things that puts the loser of each round on the spot.

ABOUT PAX WEST

PAX West is a celebration of gaming and gaming culture featuring thought-provoking panels, a massive expo hall filled with the best publishers and studios, new game demos, musical performances, tournaments, and a community experience unlike any other. With expert panels, the packed expo hall, Omegathon, and more, there is something for everyone.