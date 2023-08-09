ArtsWest Announces Season Opener: MATT & BEN By Mindy Kaling & Brenda Withers

The show will run from September 7th - October 1st, 2023, at ArtsWest and will be directed by local artist Zenaida Rose Smith.  

By: Aug. 09, 2023

ArtsWest Playhouse announces the first show in the 2023-24 Season, "Sometimes I Dream...". Kicking off this season is the comedy Matt & Ben, by Mindy Kaling (The Office, Mindy Project) and Brenda Withers.

Matt & Ben serves as a perfectly funny introduction to a season that explores how different people pursue their dreams and promises audiences a refreshing way to end their summer. The show will run from September 7th - October 1st, 2023, at ArtsWest and will be directed by local artist Zenaida Rose Smith.  

Matt & Ben is a witty and irreverent play that reimagines the lives of Hollywood's beloved bro-buddies, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck in the 1990s, just before they skyrocketed to fame. In a hilarious twist, Kailing and Withers wrote the roles for female-presenting performers. Seattle actors Nabilah Ahmed and Jacquelyn Miedema will portray the two Oscar-winning actors as they navigate fame, friendship, and the fateful script that would eventually become "Good Will Hunting."  

Originally debuting Off-Broadway, Matt & Ben was an instant hit, captivating audiences with its clever humor and imaginative premise. Kaling and Withers, two rising stars in the entertainment industry at the time, wrote and starred in the original production which premiered at New York's Fringe Festival in 2002.  

Matt & Ben is the perfect opening act for ArtsWest's 2023-24 Season, "Sometimes I Dream," which will take theatergoers on a journey through the pursuit of dreams from five diverse and captivating lenses. Under the direction of Zenaida Rose Smith, a local theatre artist who is impassioned by elevating the voices of the Global Majority, this production is sure to be infused with an invigorating energy, offering a fresh perspective on this beloved play while staying true to its comedic brilliance and heartwarming essence.  

"We're so thrilled to be opening our new season with this biting and brilliant comedy about celebrity and the Hollywood dream,” said Mathew Wright.  “It's exactly the release we need right now, and to have it in Zenaida's expert hands with such a smart and funny cast is a dream come true." 

Cast 

Matt Damon – Nabilah Ahmed  

Ben Affleck – Jacquelyn Miedema  
 

Creative Team 

Director – Zenaida Rose Smith  

Stage Manager – Kimberly Le  

Lighting Designer – Chih-hung Shao 

Scenic Designer – Adair McCormack  

Sound Designer – Erik Siegling  

Costume Designer – Maggie Carrido Adams  

Props Master – Cory Southwell  

Matt & Ben written by Mindy Kaling and Brenda Withers plays September 7 – October 1, 2023 at ArtsWest Playhouse and Gallery (4711 California Ave SW, Seattle WA 98116). Tickets (ranging from $15 - $45) may be purchased online at www.artswest.org, by phone at 206.938.0339, or at the Box Office Thurs. - Sat. 2pm-7pm. 




Recommended For You