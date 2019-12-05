Artists at Play at Seattle Center Named to Time for Kids' List of the World's 50 Coolest Places of 2019

Today, TIME For Kids reveals the first-ever list of the World's 50 Coolest Places of 2019, spotlighting a mix of educational, innovative, and fun destinations that are tailored to the interests of kids, and Artists at Play is on the list.

This unique playground takes child-friendly fun to new heights with one of the largest Climbing Towers in North America. Created by Northwest artists Trimpin and Judith Caldwell in collaboration with landscape architects Site Workshop and play equipment provider Highwire, Artists at Play offers a hands-on/feet-on play experience immersed in sounds and reflective of its artful and imaginative surroundings.

To assemble the World's Coolest Places, TIME for Kids gathered nominations from its network of TFK Kid Reporters and from young readers around the world. Each nomination was then evaluated on several factors, including quality, originality, sustainability, and accessibility.

The result: a list of 50 exciting, innovative, and iconic destinations around the world-from a Michelin-starred restaurant in Singapore with a gourmet kids' menu to America's tallest sand dunes, which are perfect for sledding.

See the full list of World's 50 Coolest Places of 2019 here: http://time.com/kid-places, and learn more about Artists at Play at seattlecenter.com or call 206-684-7200.

Connect to the extraordinary at Seattle Center, an active civic, arts and family gathering place in the core of our region. More than 30 cultural, educational, sports and entertainment organizations that reside on the grounds, together with a broad range of public and community programs, create thousands of events on the 74-acre campus and attract over 12 million visitors each year. At Seattle Center, part of Uptown Arts & Cultural District, our purpose is to create exceptional events, experiences and environments that delight and inspire the human spirit to build stronger communities. Activities at the Center generate $1.15 billion in business activity and $387 million in labor income.





