Anonymous Donor Pays Off Warehouse Theatre Company's Mortgage

The donation was announced during the virtual Winnie Awards ceremony held on Saturday.

Warehouse Theatre Company's mortgage was paid in full by an anonymous donor recently, NBC Right Now reports.

This comes after WTC had shared its financial status, which included $20,000 left on WTC's mortgage, in a recent newsletter announcing the cancellation of a performance.

A donor who wishes to remain anonymous contacted Executive Director Vance Jennings to say, "You can retire that mortgage. Consider it paid in full."

"We are incredibly lucky to have the support of our donors and patrons," said Jennings. "That's always been true, but to have this level of support during the pandemic...it's really overwhelming."

Board President Stephen Clark says, "This donation means that we can continue to fulfill our mission for years to come. We will be ready for live audiences as soon as it is safe. In the meantime, we're keeping our mission alive by putting out digital content and planning our future productions."

Read more on NBC Right Now.

