THE OUTSIDER to Open Tacoma Little Theatre's 108th Season

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Tacoma Little Theatre opens its 108th Season with the hilarious political satire, The Outsider, written by Paul Slade Smith. This comedy will play August 28-September 13, 2026.

Ned Newley doesn't even want to be governor. He's terrified of public speaking, and his poll numbers are impressively bad. To his ever-supportive Chief of Staff, Ned seems destined to fail. But political consultant Arthur Vance sees things differently: Ned might be the worst candidate to ever run for office; unless the public is looking for the worst candidate to ever run for office. As Ned's unlikely campaign gains momentum, his honesty and awkward charm begin to resonate with voters in unexpected ways. Filled with sharp wit and political mischief, this timely comedy skewers politics while celebrating democracy. In a world of polished politicians and carefully crafted messages, Ned's greatest weakness may turn out to be his strength.

Tacoma Little Theatre's production of The Outsider features the talents of Nicole Lockett as Paige Caldwell, Andrew Harker-Rigal as Dave Riley, Natalie Cunningmam as Louise Peakes, John Short as Ned Newley, Steve Tarry as Arthur Vance, Ana Bury-Quinn as Rachel Parsons, and Brittany D. Henderson as A.C. Peterson.

The creative team for the production includes director Jed Slaughter, stage manager Andrew Turbiville, scenic and projection designer Blake R. York, Costume Designer Michele Graves, props designer Jeffery Swiney-Weaver, lighting designer Elijah Bellis, and sound designer Chandler Garry.

Performance Information

The Outsider will run Friday, August 28, through Sunday, September 13, 2026, for a total of 11 performances. Evening showings are at 7:30pm and matinees are at 2:00pm, please check the website for exact dates.

There will be a special 'Pay What You Can' performance on Thursday, September 10, 2026, at 7:30pm. Tickets for that performance are available now online, in person, or over the phone.

The performance on Sunday, September 13, 2026, at 2:00pm will be an ASL interpreted performance.

Tickets are $31.00 (Adults), $29.00 (Seniors 60+/Students/Military), and $23.00 (Children 12 and under). Tickets may be purchased online at www.tacomalittletheatre.com, or by calling our Box Office at (253) 272-2281. Group rates are available for 10 or more, and special FLEX passes for 6 are only $160.00.

Bedroom Farce is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Dramatists Play Service. www.concordtheatricals.com.

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