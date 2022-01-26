Anacortes Community Theatre Streams ALMOST, MAINE Next Month

Almost, Main by John Cariani will stream from Anacortes Community Theatre next month.

Directed by Jessica Guzik, the production will stream February 11th-27th 2022.

Ticket Holders who are not interested in watching this production virtually can request a refund by Calling: 360-293-6829, Emailing: anacortescommunitytheatre@gmail.com, or by stopping by the box office on Thursdays from 6-8pm and Sundays from 11 am - 1 pm.

Learn more at https://acttheatre.com/almost-maine-2/.