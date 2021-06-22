Adventure Theatre MTC Academy Announces Its First Live Production After Pandemic

Adventure Theatre MTC has announced its first in-person production since the pandemic, with a preview performance on July 10th and opening day July 11th. The production, Fairy Tales in the Sun, directed by Stan Kang, will feature two one-act plays, The Flood in the Future, by Lyra Yang, and From Cinders to Ella, by Michelle Lynch. Synopses of both plays can be found below, and tickets for the production can be purchased at https://adventuretheatre-mtc.org/in-person-productions-fairy-tales-in-the-sun/.

In Lyra Wang's The Flood in the Future, after Goddess Nü Wa warns her of an apocalyptic flood that results from water contamination, a young girl decides to give up her youth to save the world. However, she soon learns that an individual's power is never enough. Michelle Lynch's From Cinders to Ella is a play about putting in the hard work to forge your own happily ever after. Ella's desire to rid her life of grief and hardship leaves her at a crossroads, where running from home just might mean running from what she needs most of all: a family.

While the production will be outside, in the grassy field next to ATMTC and the Irish Inn, mask protocols will still be followed. According to Executive Director Leon Seemann, "Because most of our audience is not yet vaccine eligible and we want to protect the most vulnerable members of our community, we are requiring masks of all patrons during the show while we're grouped together to watch this world premiere performance."

Academy Director Margo Brenner Collins first had the idea to do short versions of fairy tales that could be compared and contrasted in the classroom. Artistic Director Chil Kong then selected themes, commissioned local writers, and the new and varied fairy tale productions began rehearsing nine months ago. ATMTC then developed multiple unique versions of fairy tales that were adapted to film during the pandemic, and are now being staged live, restoring the artists' original vision.

For more information about ATMTC and their upcoming production, visit https://adventuretheatre-mtc.org/shows/.