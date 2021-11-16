Activities Announced For Opening Weekend of Seattle Center Winterfest



Seattle Center Winterfest presented by Symetra begins Nov. 26 with an opening weekend of live entertainment and family-friendly festivities. Winter Train & Village returns to a fully decked Food & Event Hall, and Awesome Exhibition in Fisher Pavilion aptly complements the free happenings on the grounds.

Winterfest continues with a full slate of online and live programming, contests and visual experiences through Dec. 31, with some activities continuing into the new year. Nov. 26-30 festivities include the following.

On Campus:

Seattle Center Luminata: Twinkling tree lights line campus pathways to accompany colorful lighting on buildings and grounds. The illumination is provided by Climate Pledge Arena.

Awesome Exhibition: This interactive exhibit features 38 large-scale LEGO® creations incorporating nearly 1 million LEGO® bricks. The exhibit, in Fisher Pavilion through Jan. 16, 2022, includes an eight-foot-tall, 660-pound Orca, the world's first life-sized LEGO® brick Harley-Davidson and a NASA SLS rocket almost 25 feet high. Learn more and purchase tickets at https://AwesomeExhibition.com.

Winter Train & Village: An enchanting turn-of-the-century village and train display with a special scavenger hunt activity, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Nov. 26-Dec. 31 (special hours: Dec 24, closes at 4pm; Dec 25, closed), Seattle Center Armory Food & Event Hall

Winterfest Ice Sculpting: Award-winning artists carve seasonal ice sculptures, 12 noon-2 p.m., Nov. 27 (and Dec. 4, 11 and 18), outside Fisher Pavilion.

The Jewel Tones, 12:30 p.m., Nov. 26, Seattle Center Armory Mainstage

Holiday Harmony Carolers, 2:30 p.m., Nov. 26, Armory Mainstage

Zaniac Comedy Show, 12:30 p.m., Nov. 27, Armory Mainstage

Dicken's Carolers, 12:30 p.m., Nov. 28, Armory Mainstage

Artists at the Center presents Positively Positive Entertainment: 5 p.m., Nov. 30, Seattle Center Monorail platform.



Online:

Virtual Student Showcases: Arts education and school performance groups from across our region provide the virtual holiday spirit and song on www.seattlecenter.com and via Seattle Center social media channels, Nov. 26-Dec. 31.

Winterfest Coloring Contest: An online contest invites aspiring young artists and others inspired to submit their own renderings of Winterfest-themed coloring sheets for display on Seattle Center social media channels. Each week a winning submission is chosen to receive a small prize.

Seattle Center Winterfest presented by Symetra events and activities are free of charge unless noted. All activities are subject to change. Masks are required for anyone (age five+) inside Seattle Center buildings and at outdoor events of 500 or more, where proof of vaccination verification or recent negative COVID-19 test might also required. Consider all your transportation options as you route your way to Seattle Center Winterfest. The newly expanded Seattle Center Monorail, now accepting ORCA, offers a 90-second ride between the downtown core and Seattle Center, and expanded light rail provides additional ways to get to the Center.

For more information on Seattle Center Winterfest and other public programming at Seattle Center, visit www.seattlecenter.com or call 206-684-7200.