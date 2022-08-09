Academy Award-Winner Marlee Matlin Takes Centerstage At The Moore Theatre

Actress, author, and activist Marlee Matlin will speak at the Moore Theatre on Friday, Sept. 16, sharing the highs and lows of her Hollywood career and journeys as an activist.

The youngest recipient of the Best Actress Oscar, Matlin's acting career achieved another milestone when her film "CODA" swept every category it was nominated for at the 2022 Academy Awards. (Matlin played Jacki Rossi in "CODA," which stands for Child of Deaf Adults). A longtime advocate for Deaf rights, Matlin continues to break down barriers for herself and others through her acting, advocacy, and writing.

"The only thing I can't do is hear," Matlin said. "The rest is there for the taking."

Matlin made her film debut in Paramount Pictures' "Children of a Lesser God," for which she earned the Academy Award for Best Actress. At 21, she became the youngest recipient of the Best Actress Oscar, and one of only four actresses to receive the honor for her film debut.

In addition to her Oscar success with "CODA," Matlin was nominated at the 2022 Academy Awards for the live-action short "Feeling Through" - a project she executive-produced. The "CODA" cast became the first Deaf actors to be recognized as Best Ensemble in a feature film from the SAG Awards.

Aside from film, Matlin has starred in numerous television projects, including "Dancing with the Stars," "Seinfeld," "The West Wing, Law and Order SVU," "The L Word," "Switched at Birth," "The Magicians" and "Quantico," garnering four Emmy nominations along the way. In 2015, Matlin made her Broadway debut in the Tony-nominated revival of "Spring Awakening."

Outside of her work as a performer, Matlin is a New York Times best-selling author and the creator of a smartphone app "Marlee Signs," which teaches American Sign Language to millions of users. She was appointed to the Corporation for National Service by President Bill Clinton in 1994. And in 2010, she joined President Barack Obama in ceremonies commemorating the 20th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.