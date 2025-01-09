AMBROSIA INC Immersive Experience to Open in Seattle

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get ready for an unforgettable adventure as Ambrosia Inc. throws open its vibrant, energetic doors for an immersive theatrical experience like no other inside LIT Immersive. Running from January 31 to February 15, this limited-run immersive event combines the best of a wild party, an escape room, and a hilariously absurd musical—all set in the heart of an energy drink empire on the brink of collapse.

Step Into the Action — Ambrosia Incorporated is an energy drink company run by the fun-loving CEO, Dion (short for Dionysus). Known for throwing legendary parties, Dion keeps the office buzzing with drinks, dancing, and show-stopping musical numbers. But the company is on the verge of collapse, and Dion needs your help. Upon arrival, you’ll choose a role—Explorer, Puzzler, or Socializer—and be introduced to your department lead who will guide you through the mayhem. Over the next 110 minutes, you and your team will solve puzzles, navigate ridiculous office politics, and collaborate to save the company from ruin. Every completed challenge brings you closer to the climactic finale: a riotous celebration led by none other than Dion, the party god himself.

Ambrosia Inc. is the brainchild of Seattle creative company Curious Levity. With over 20 years of professional experience each, founders Paul Levy and Brandon Bozzi’s backgrounds in theatrical direction, game design, improv, creative production, and world-building ensure an experience that’s as innovative as it is entertaining.

QUOTE FROM THE PRODUCER: Ambrosia Inc is an “immersive show that blends the familiar setting of an office with the thrill of puzzles, the allure of drinks, and the energy of a party,” says Jason Deleo - Co-Owner of LIT Immersive. Jason says LIT wanted to do Ambrosia Inc. because “it is a unique experience that challenges perceptions and fosters a sense of shared discovery. Because who doesn't love a good office party with a side of puzzles and a healthy dose of absurdity?"

Tickets are on sale now. With only a limited number of performances, tickets are expected to sell out. Tickets start at $45 with groups 10+ getting 10% off.



