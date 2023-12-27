Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards

A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 Announced At Tacoma Little Theatre

A Doll's House, Part 2 is written by Lucas Hnath and this production will be directed by Marilyn Bennett.

Dec. 27, 2023

Tacoma Little Theatre starts 2024 by bringing A Doll's House, Part 2, the brand-new follow up to Henrik Ibsen's classic drama, to life on its stage. A Doll's House, Part 2 is written by Lucas Hnath and this production will be directed by Marilyn Bennett.

In the final scene of Henrik Ibsen's 1879 groundbreaking masterwork, Nora Helmer makes the shocking decision to leave her husband and children and begin a life on her own. This climactic event—when Nora slams the door on everything in her life—instantly propelled world drama into the modern age. In A Doll's House, Part 2, many years have passed since Nora's exit. Now, there's a knock on that same door. Nora has returned. But why? And what will it mean for those she left behind?

Tacoma Little Theatre's production of A Doll's House, Part 2 features: Annie Katica Green as Nora, Sean Neely as Torvald, Dana Galagan as Anne Marie, and Brookelyne Peterson as Emmy.

A Doll's House, Part 2 will run Friday, January 26, through Sunday, February 11, 2024, for a total of 10 performances.  Friday and Saturday showings are at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2:00pm.

There will be a special “Pay What You Can” performance on Thursday, February 8, 2024, at 7:30pm.  Tickets for that performance are available now online, in person, or over the phone.

The performance on Sunday, February 11, 2024, at 2:00pm will be an ASL interpreted performance.

Tickets are $29.00 (Adults), $27.00 (Seniors 60+/Students/Military), and $22.00 (Children 12 and under).  Tickets may be purchased online at www.tacomalittletheatre.com, or by calling our Box Office at (253) 272-2281.  Group rates are available for 10 or more, and special FLEX passes for 6 are only $155.00. 

A Doll's House, Part 2 is recommended for ages 12 and up.]


Recommended For You