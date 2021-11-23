A CHRISTMAS CAROL Will Return to ACT's Stage Next Month

Scrooge is about to have the most spirited night of his life! The magic of A Christmas Carol, Charles Dickens' classic story of redemption and charity, comes to life as ACT - A Contemporary Theatre presents the timeless tale on stage.

Audiences will be transported to that famously chilly, snowy Christmas Eve night as the story comes alive with tremendously talented cast and Gregory A. Falls' enchanting adaptation.

Amy Thone and R. Hamilton Wright headline A Christmas Carol as the holiday season's favorite miser in this three-week run. The two actors also take turns as Marley. Nathaniel Tenenbaum tackles the roles of Narrator and Mr. Fezziwig. Our cast of favorites also includes ACT Core Company members Adam Standley (Middle Scrooge), Chip Sherman (Spirit 1), Claudine Mboligikpelani Nako (Mrs. Cratchit). Ty Ho takes a bow as Tiny Tim. Julie Beckman directs this year's production.

Tickets are on sale now starting at $37. Ticket prices vary based on show date.

SHOW DATES AND TIMES: https://order.acttheatre.org/events/