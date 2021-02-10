4th Annual SIDF Winter Mini-Fest Presents Dance from Israel, Singapore and Seattle

The 4th Annual Seattle International Dance Festival (SIDF) Winter Mini-Fest goes virtual and runs for four nights March 6 - 14, 2021 from Seattle's Erickson Theater.

It will include live streamed dance events, dance films and will run over a virtual platform that allows at-home audiences to interact and ask questions of dancers logging in from Israel and Seattle's Erickson Theater.

Viewing dance virtually, through the eye of a camera, offers at-home audiences an intimate experience and new perspective on the dancer's movements. The newly-produced dance films enable audiences to travel virtually, playfully thwart visual perception, and imagine worlds beyond our own.

This year's Winter Mini Fest relishes in international collaborations that are shot in majestic, distant locales. Audiences will enjoy the mystery of eccentric allegories and elaborate costuming while experiencing dance in a new way, beyond the theater's four walls.

The 4th Annual SIDF Winter Mini Fest features four celebrated choreographers/dancers: Seattle-based Khambatta Dance Company's (KDC) and its artistic director Cyrus Khambatta, as well as former Batsheva dancer-turned choreographer, Shahar Binyamini, gallery-based choreographer, Roni Chadash and Palestinian choreographer from Israel, Shaden Abu Elasal --whose work focuses on the arab culture of Nazareth.

Together this festival virtually unites elements of their collective dance backgrounds and presents emotionally charged performances over four different evenings with two different programs and two opportunities to chat virtually with the dancers themselves.

General Admission single tickets $20. Student Admission (under 26) single tickets $10. A new Family Admission price is $30 (2+ individuals per household). The 2-Show Festival Pass is $30. Program details listed below or online at www.seattleIDF.org.