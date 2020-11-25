18th & Union Presents SUGAR PLUM GARY

Sugar Plum Gary used to not believe in Christmas, until one magical Christmas Eve Santa came to visit the orphanage he grew up in, and he was the only survivor becoming possessed by the holiday spirit. For years he has wandered the planet searching for answers and visiting 18th & Union every December to share about the fun cosmic nightmare that is CHRISTMAS (in a body that is shaped like somewhat beloved storyteller and comedian Emmett Montgomery stuffed into footie pajamas with Santa Claus faces for the feet).

During these strange holidays in which we are all trapped in our own tiny universes we can use technology to let Gary into our homes and hearts to learn how best to survive the night.

Tickets can be purchased to be involved in a Fireside Chat with Gary, in which the audience will be on a Zoom call with Sugar Plum Gary. Gary will be able to see and hear them, they'll be visible to the rest of the audience, and they'll be able to participate in the discussion about the fun cosmic nightmare that is Christmas and ask questions about how to best survive the night.

Or tickets are available to just Peer through a Window and watch the show on a one-way live stream. Gary won't be able to see or hear this audience, but Santa will. He is always watching.

Performances take place December 17-20, 2020.

All tickets are available on a sliding scale at https://18thandunion.org/sugar-plum-gary

