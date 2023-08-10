17 Regional Teens/Young Adults To Be Showcased In Spokane Valley Summer Theatre's Rising Stars

The performers include familiar faces from SVST season shows, as well as some new talent. The group will perform solos, duets, quartets and two group numbers.

Aug. 10, 2023

There's no shortage of incredible young talent in the region and part of Spokane Valley Summer Theatre's mission is to showcase and nurture it. RISING STARS is a showcase production that's become an annual and anticipated tradition for SVST. This year, SVST has added a performance, so you'll now have two opportunities to see the production: August 12th and 13th.

17 stellar young artists will perform songs from classic musicals (i.e. Oklahoma!, Guys and Dolls, and Hello, Dolly!), modern hits (i.e. Wicked, Hadestown, and Once on This Island), as well as popular songs from other musicals. There will be something for everyone! The performers include familiar faces from SVST season shows, as well as some new talent. The group will perform solos, duets, quartets and two group numbers.

Leading them will be Co-Directors Collin J. Pittmann (SVST's Production Manager/Director of Jimmy Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville) and Amanda Guarisco (involved with SVST since its start and University High School's Theater Director for the past three years), as well as Music Director Isabella Mesenbrink. All three are under-30 powerhouses themselves when it comes to theater. They will be complimented by live band members Rob Peterson (Bass) and Taylor Belote (Percussion).

The RISING STARS cast includes Bren Altenbach, Stevie Astudillo, Mary Davidow, Loren Donley, Jameson Elton, Noelle Fries, Quinn Gamon, Jacob McGaughey, Ellie Parish, Nils Peterson, Ben Reincke, Daniel Renz, Gunnar Rorholm, Jordan Santiago, Jillian Selley, Elly Sims and Eleanor Weitz.

RISING STARS

August 12 at 2pm (Saturday), August 13 at 7pm (Sunday)

Spokane Valley Summer Theatre, located at: University High School Theatre (12420 E. 32nd Ave., Spokane Valley, 99216)

Click Here or call 509-368-7897

$30 Adults/Seniors/Military $20 Students (with valid ID)




Recommended For You