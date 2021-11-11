imitating the dog, one of the UK's most original and innovative theatre companies, are excited to announce today that their acclaimed co-production with Leeds Playhouse of Dracula: The Untold Story is now available to watch on demand at home.

New Year's Eve, 1965, London, England. Just before midnight, as revellers celebrate the beginning of another year, a young woman enters Marylebone Police Station and confesses to a brutal murder.

She claims to be Mina Harker, the last living survivor of the intrepid group that brought about Count Dracula's destruction some 70 years before. But Mina Harker has not been seen since 1901. And if she were alive, she would be ninety years old.

Unfolding on stage as a live graphic novel and using the latest digital technologies imitating the dog are known for, Dracula: The Untold Story is a chilling new version of the classic gothic vampire tale that you thought you knew so well.

Filmed at Leeds Playhouse for at-home streaming by the extraordinarily inventive Leeds filmmakers, Sodium Films, this unique recorded version - also known as Dracula on Demand - adds a playful and provocative new dimension to the show's thrilling digital landscape.

Dracula: The Untold Story will be available to watch online via Dracula on Demand until 31 January 2022. An educational ticket, designed for schools, classes and learning will also be made available until the 4 January 2022.

The filmed production of Dracula: The Untold Story was made possible with the support of the Arts Council of England.

For further information and to access Dracula on Demand visit https://www.imitatingthedog.co.uk/watch-at-home/dracula-on-demand/