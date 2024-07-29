YES, WE'RE RELATED Set for Edinburgh Fringe Labs

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Yes, We're Related is in development with Soho Theatre as a part of their Edinburgh Fringe Labs from Friday 2 - Saturday 17 August at Greenside @ Riddles Court (Willow Studio).

It's true what they say, there are five stages of grief – and Sara is living in denial. Sara believes her dead mother has been reincarnated as a red squirrel called Gerald, and she must protect him at all costs. But the real threat begins when Sara's estranged older sister Saskia shows up to commemorate the first anniversary their mother's death. Celebrating with awkward party games, a dodgy trifle, and Saskia's quirky fiancée Mark nothing could go wrong. But there's a huge secret that's so big it will send the sisters' relationship from bad, to worse, to catastrophic!

Written and performed by the up-and-coming talent, Florence Lace- Evans, Yes, We're Related has already achieved critical acclaim for its endearing writing and stellar performances. After training at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama on the BA Acting course, Florence is now pushing new boundaries as an emerging female writer wanting to champion women's voices in comedy. Now in development with the distinguished Soho Theatre as a part of their Edinburgh Fringe Labs, this will be the world premiere of Florence's writing.

The production is backed by the prestigious Keep It Fringe grant for its contribution to the Fringe's spirit of defiance and unique storytelling, and the production is set to take the Edinburgh Fringe by storm by bringing its poignant and entertaining story about sibling relationships and grief to the Fringe audience.

Boasting an all-female creative team, the production is directed by Eliza Beth Stevens, the founder and Artistic Director of Out The Attic, and Assistant Director for the critically acclaimed musical Unfortunate at the Southwark Playhouse. Co-produced by Hey Thanks! Theatre Collective, a queer and women-led theatre company listed by Playbill as one of the, “...five Edinburgh-based theatre companies to watch out for”, in partnership with Purple Doors Productions, whose The Art of Skipping was nominated for Best Musical at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2019.

YES, WE'RE RELATED

Greenside @ Riddles Court (Willow Studio)

Friday 2 - Saturday 17 Aug (not 11) 16:20 (50mins) £10

