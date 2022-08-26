Wonder Fools Will Visit The Brunton Theatre First On New Mainstage and Rural Scottish Theatre Tour

Wonder Fools - one of Scotland's most impressive and community-centred modern theatre companies - is bringing their nationally-acclaimed hit show - 549: Scots of the Spanish Civil War - on a Scottish mainstage tour for the first time ever, including new music from BBC Scottish Artist of the Year finalist 'VanIves' and new design from award-winning Becky Minto.

Having performed the show across community and rural venues since its inception, the team have been given the chance to tour it across Scotland to a much wider audience - starting at The Brunton Theatre, Musselburgh. After the mainstage performances, the show will embark on a Scotland-wide rural tour to honor their performance roots.

1939. In villages, towns and cities across Scotland, 549 lives are gradually intertwining. People of contrasting backgrounds, ideologies and religions. They are the 549 Scots who would form the Scottish ranks of the Spanish Civil War's anti-fascist International Brigade.

Created by Robbie Gordon and Jack Nurse, founders of Wonder Fools and writers of 549, Robbie stumbled across the history of the 549 when his grandfather told him the story of four men from Prestonpans who fought in the Spanish Civil War. Miners George Watters, Bill Dickson, Jock Gilmour and Jimmy Kempton comprise our story - each of whom gave up everything they knew to fight in the valleys of Spain.

With an updated script responding to the current socio-political landscape, the show promises to be bigger and better than ever - yet still maintaining the community spirit of being told a story over a pint. A tale of bravery, friendship and strength, 549: Scots of the Spanish Civil War reclaims lost Scots voices and re-asserts them into our community histories. George, Bill, Jock and Jimmy may no longer be here, but their memory lives on through performance, storytelling and song, teaching us lessons about the past, present and future that we can carry with us throughout our lives

Preparing for the tour, Robbie Gordon and Jack Nurse said:

"Solidarity, community and internationalism feel more important now than ever. We can't wait to take this reimagined version of 549 onto mainstages in the autumn, before bringing our much-loved town hall version back to rural communities too."

Tour Dates

The Brunton - 23, 24 Sep

Beacon Arts Centre - 27 Sep

Perth Theatre - 29, 30 Sep

Macrobert Arts Centre - 1 Oct

Tron Theatre - 6, 7, 8 Oct

Eden Court - 10, 11 Oct

Traverse Theatre - 14, 15 Oct

Castle Douglas Town Hall - 25, 26 Oct

Moffat Town Hall - 27 Oct

Cumbernauld Theatre at Lanternhouse - 28 Oct

Fairlie Town Hall - 2 Nov

Cumnock Hall - 3 Nov

Troon Town Hall - 4, 5 Nov