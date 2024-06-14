Will Morrison To Bring Solo Show, HI. I'M WILL. To Edinburgh Fringe Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Traveling from NYC to Edinburgh comes Will Morrison and their solo show, "Hi. I'm Will." from August 2nd to August 11th at Just the Tonic.

"Hi. I'm Will." is a funny, caustic and vulnerable solo show about who Will Morrison is (aka the gay, genderqueer, sober slut they are) and how their journey through alcohol withdrawal and an abusive relationship got them to where they are today. It is a story about overcoming hard times and finding new connections, meaning and priorities in the aftermath. It features music written by Morrison as well as some cover songs.

This show is based on Morrison's personal experience with substance abuse, alcohol withdrawal and an abusive relationship and how those intersect with a story about their queer identity, relationship with their family and their love of super heroes. In bringing it to Fringe this year, it is Morrison's hope to connect with a wider audience through humor, music and sharing their powerful story. And it is Will's hope that those with similar experiences will find catharsis and know they aren't alone. As Will says in the show "I wrote this show because it's something I would've needed to hear 7 years ago."

Will Morrison (they/he) is a NYC-based stand-up comedian. They are a graduate of Berklee College of Music and has performed as a comedian all around New York City including at the Stonewall Inn, Under St Mark's Theater, Littlefield and more. They are host and producer of Not a boy, Not a girl Comedy Show, a monthly all nonbinary and genderqueer comedy showcase and their solo show, "Hi. I'm Will." premiered in Summer 2023 and has been performed numerous times.

Performance Details:

Venue: Just the Bottle Room, The Mash House (Venue 288)

Tickets: £10 or Pay What You Can

Previews: 2 Aug 2024 Dates: 3-11 Aug 2024

Time: 11:30am (60 minutes)

Website: https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/hi-i-m-will

Comments

