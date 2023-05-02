West End Performers Shona White and Ben Stock Come to Pitlochry Festival Theatre This Summer

West End musical performers and Pitlochry Festival Theatre summer 2023 ensemble members Shona White and Ben Stock are set to bring the Pitlochry hills alive with the sounds of some of the greatest musicals of all time when they perform a series of must-see concerts this summer at Pitlochry Festival Theatre.

Join us for two celebratory concerts, The Greatest Musicals of All Time and West End Musical Extravaganza featuring some of the greatest show-stopping songs from the musicals we all know and love.

Prepare to enjoy The Greatest Musicals of All Time, an electrifying musical concert taking audiences on the full spectrum of the human experience through the alchemy of great composers. The concert features performances of unforgettable songs such as "There's No Business Like Show Business" from Annie Get Your Gun, "Do Re Mi" from the Sound of Music, "Maybe this time" from Cabaret, "I'm Not That Girl" from Wicked, "Send in the Clowns" from A Little Night Music, "Suddenly Seymour" from Little Shop of Horrors and "Don't Rain on My Parade" from Funny Girl.

And take your seats for West End Musical Extravaganza, a wonderful medley of smash hits from the musical theatre stages of London's famous West End featuring smash hit songs including "I Know Him So Well" from Chess, "Luck be a Lady" from Guys and Dolls, "Oom pah pah and As Long As He Needs Me " from Oliver!, "Winner Takes It All" from Mamma Mia!, "Any Dream Will Do" from Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious" from Mary Poppins, "On My Own" from Les Misérables, and many more classic songs.

Both concerts feature two wonderful performers who have regularly starred on the West End stage. Fife born Shona White, who will be playing Mamma Rose in the forthcoming Pitlochry Festival Theatre production of the musical Gypsy, has performed in the West End in Wicked (Apollo Victoria), The Rocky Horror Show (UK Tour and Playhouse, London), Mamma Mia! (Prince Edward) and the award winning Donmar Warehouse production of Merrily We Roll Along. Shona most recently appeared in The National Theatre production of Jack Absolute Flies Again.

Shona White said about the forthcoming concerts, "Growing up in Fife inspired by the old movie musicals on TV, I played Annie in my local Children's Theatre and was hooked! After 25 years of performing in musicals all over the world it is thrilling to be bringing these concerts so close to home with the fabulous Ben Stock."

Shona will be joined onstage by fellow Gypsy cast member Ben Stock, who is making a welcome return to the Pitlochry Festival Theatre for the first time in 10 years having appeared in, amongst other productions, Hello Dolly and A Chorus of Disapproval. Ben's West End credits include Grease, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, as well as appearing on tour as Lumiere in the much-loved musical Beauty and the Beast.

Ben Stock added, "Ever since my first show at the age of 10, music from musicals has been a soundtrack of my life. I was in the Pitlochry Festival Theatre ensemble in 2013 and it's really exciting to be bringing some of the songs that have inspired me, and that I have performed in shows, to the Pitlochry stage. All alongside the brilliant Shona White."

The Greatest Musicals of All Time will be performed on 23 May; 24 June; 1, 13 and 25 July, 10 August and 2, and 17 September.

The West End Musical Extravaganza will be performed on 25 May; 18 & 29 June; 16 July; 1 & 13 August and 7 & 21 September.