Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
2023 Tony Nominations Updating Live!

West End Performers Shona White and Ben Stock Come to Pitlochry Festival Theatre This Summer

Learn more about the two upcoming concerts here!

May. 02, 2023  

West End Performers Shona White and Ben Stock Come to Pitlochry Festival Theatre This Summer

West End musical performers and Pitlochry Festival Theatre summer 2023 ensemble members Shona White and Ben Stock are set to bring the Pitlochry hills alive with the sounds of some of the greatest musicals of all time when they perform a series of must-see concerts this summer at Pitlochry Festival Theatre.

Join us for two celebratory concerts, The Greatest Musicals of All Time and West End Musical Extravaganza featuring some of the greatest show-stopping songs from the musicals we all know and love.

Prepare to enjoy The Greatest Musicals of All Time, an electrifying musical concert taking audiences on the full spectrum of the human experience through the alchemy of great composers. The concert features performances of unforgettable songs such as "There's No Business Like Show Business" from Annie Get Your Gun, "Do Re Mi" from the Sound of Music, "Maybe this time" from Cabaret, "I'm Not That Girl" from Wicked, "Send in the Clowns" from A Little Night Music, "Suddenly Seymour" from Little Shop of Horrors and "Don't Rain on My Parade" from Funny Girl.

And take your seats for West End Musical Extravaganza, a wonderful medley of smash hits from the musical theatre stages of London's famous West End featuring smash hit songs including "I Know Him So Well" from Chess, "Luck be a Lady" from Guys and Dolls, "Oom pah pah and As Long As He Needs Me " from Oliver!, "Winner Takes It All" from Mamma Mia!, "Any Dream Will Do" from Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious" from Mary Poppins, "On My Own" from Les Misérables, and many more classic songs.

Both concerts feature two wonderful performers who have regularly starred on the West End stage. Fife born Shona White, who will be playing Mamma Rose in the forthcoming Pitlochry Festival Theatre production of the musical Gypsy, has performed in the West End in Wicked (Apollo Victoria), The Rocky Horror Show (UK Tour and Playhouse, London), Mamma Mia! (Prince Edward) and the award winning Donmar Warehouse production of Merrily We Roll Along. Shona most recently appeared in The National Theatre production of Jack Absolute Flies Again.

Shona White said about the forthcoming concerts, "Growing up in Fife inspired by the old movie musicals on TV, I played Annie in my local Children's Theatre and was hooked! After 25 years of performing in musicals all over the world it is thrilling to be bringing these concerts so close to home with the fabulous Ben Stock."

Shona will be joined onstage by fellow Gypsy cast member Ben Stock, who is making a welcome return to the Pitlochry Festival Theatre for the first time in 10 years having appeared in, amongst other productions, Hello Dolly and A Chorus of Disapproval. Ben's West End credits include Grease, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, as well as appearing on tour as Lumiere in the much-loved musical Beauty and the Beast.

Ben Stock added, "Ever since my first show at the age of 10, music from musicals has been a soundtrack of my life. I was in the Pitlochry Festival Theatre ensemble in 2013 and it's really exciting to be bringing some of the songs that have inspired me, and that I have performed in shows, to the Pitlochry stage. All alongside the brilliant Shona White."

The Greatest Musicals of All Time will be performed on 23 May; 24 June; 1, 13 and 25 July, 10 August and 2, and 17 September.

The West End Musical Extravaganza will be performed on 25 May; 18 & 29 June; 16 July; 1 & 13 August and 7 & 21 September.




Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre Present a Season Of Theatre, Dance, and Music For 20 Photo
Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre Present a Season Of Theatre, Dance, and Music For 2023
The magic's back at Dundee Rep this Christmas! Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre have announced full details of the programme of shows heading to the Rep stage throughout 2o23, including the return of their critically acclaimed production of A Christmas Carol.
The Sean Connery Foundation Announces Four New Grantees Across Scotland Photo
The Sean Connery Foundation Announces Four New Grantees Across Scotland
Following the establishment of The Sean Connery Foundation in 2022 by the estate of Sir Sean Connery, the Foundation has announced four new grantees across Scotland.
LENA Starring Jon Culshaw and Erin Armstrong Will Debut at The Edinburgh Festival Fringe Photo
LENA Starring Jon Culshaw and Erin Armstrong Will Debut at The Edinburgh Festival Fringe
This August will see LENA, the new play by BAFTA and Olivier Award winner Tim Whitnall, come to the Assembly George Square playing throughout the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.
Review: THE BEEKEEPER OF ALEPPO, Theatre Royal, Glasgow Photo
Review: THE BEEKEEPER OF ALEPPO, Theatre Royal, Glasgow
The Beekeeper of Aleppo tells the story of Nuri, a beekeeper; and his wife, Afra, an artist. They live a simple life, rich in family and friends, in the beautiful Syrian city of Aleppo - until the unthinkable happens. When all they care for is destroyed by war, they are forced to escape. On their terrifying journey, they must face the pain of their own unbearable loss alongside incredible danger. Above all, they must journey to find each other again.

More Hot Stories For You


Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre Present a Season Of Theatre, Dance, and Music For 2023Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre Present a Season Of Theatre, Dance, and Music For 2023
April 28, 2023

The magic's back at Dundee Rep this Christmas! Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre have announced full details of the programme of shows heading to the Rep stage throughout 2o23, including the return of their critically acclaimed production of A Christmas Carol.
The Sean Connery Foundation Announces Four New Grantees Across ScotlandThe Sean Connery Foundation Announces Four New Grantees Across Scotland
April 28, 2023

Following the establishment of The Sean Connery Foundation in 2022 by the estate of Sir Sean Connery, the Foundation has announced four new grantees across Scotland.
LENA Starring Jon Culshaw and Erin Armstrong Will Debut at The Edinburgh Festival FringeLENA Starring Jon Culshaw and Erin Armstrong Will Debut at The Edinburgh Festival Fringe
April 27, 2023

This August will see LENA, the new play by BAFTA and Olivier Award winner Tim Whitnall, come to the Assembly George Square playing throughout the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.
UK Theatres Join Forces To Present Next Generation Of Emerging Artists At The Edinburgh FringeUK Theatres Join Forces To Present Next Generation Of Emerging Artists At The Edinburgh Fringe
April 25, 2023

A cascade of quality performance from across the UK will be playing to the world at Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023 as part of the Pleasance Theatre Trust's Edinburgh National Partnerships programme.
MOG THE FORGETFUL CAT Will Have A Full Run At The Edinburgh Festival FringeMOG THE FORGETFUL CAT Will Have A Full Run At The Edinburgh Festival Fringe
April 25, 2023

The Wardrobe Ensemble, The Old Vic and Royal & Derngate, Northampton have announced that their critically-acclaimed production of MOG THE FORGETFUL CAT will play Edinburgh's McEwan Hall from 3-27 August as part of the Underbelly programme at Edinburgh Festival Fringe.
share