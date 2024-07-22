WOODROW AUDITIONS LIVE Comes to Edinburgh

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Woodrow, in his 70s is finally getting a chance to pursue his dream... becoming an actor! He’s prepped his monologues, brushed his teeth and is ready to audition and you will be the casting directors!

Baloney Theatre Company is back with their wackiest show yet. Expect to see cowboys, chaotic car salesmen, crocs, and lots more. Woodrow will do just about anything to get a role. This sketch show, written and performed by Marissa Landy, is silly, whimsical, and totally bonkers. Come along and see if Woodrow can land the job!

Following an episodic sketch format, the show is built up of four live auditions, followed by a chaotic accent extravaganza chosen by the audience as a finale. Oh, and did I mention, he sings too. Well, he tries! Reminiscent of Monty Python’s absurdity with physical comedy inspired by the likes of Rik Mayall in ‘Bottom’, this show is embracing some of the old British comedy greats whilst also injecting modern-day jokes for all to enjoy! It pulls apart the absurd world of acting and all the hoops people have to go through to get a part, let alone at a later stage in life!

Previously, Marissa Landy has written three absurd comedies and a full-scale musical, but this is her debut one-woman sketch show. ‘Woodrow Auditions’ started as a lockdown YouTube series to entertain friends during a tough time. Marissa is excited to bring this live version to Edinburgh and introduce the world to Woodrow on a much grander scale. A woman dressing up as bloke in his 70’s... what’s not to love!?

Comments

Want Coverage for your Edinburgh Festival Fringe Show? Submit Press Releases, Sign Up For Interviews, Social Media Posts, and More! Learn More