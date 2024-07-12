Video: Frances Ruffelle And Norman Bowman Perform 'Unusual Way From THE SCOT AND THE SHOWGIRL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cloud9 Management will present The Scot and the Showgirl. Starring Tony Award winner Frances Ruffelle and West End leading man Norman Bowman, running at Pleasance Dome (Queen Dome) from 31 July - 26 August (not 6, 13, 20).

The Scot and the Showgirl is a true(ish) wee musical thingamajig about a perfectly imperfect relationship that began 28 years ago at Edinburgh Waverley train station.

She, a Broadway star and Edinburgh Fringe survivor. He, a Scottish musical theatre lover with a tilt to his kilt. Now they bring the World Premiere of their love story home to the city where it all started, this Festival Season.

Together with their crackin' band, they celebrate their quirky romance in a touchingly funny song cycle - from Brigadoon to Broadway and from Scotland to Sondheim via Costello, Bacharach, The Proclaimers and more.

This is the ultimate fringe night afternoon out for musical aficionados. Expect love, laughter and tartan.

The real life couple (two marriages and 5 kids between them) will also release the song ‘Unusual Way', by Maury Yeston and featured in The Scot and the Showgirl, as a single on Friday 19 July with an accompanying music video.

Frances Ruffelle originated the role of Éponine in Les Misérables (London & Broadway), for which she won the Tony, Helen Hayes, Theatre World, and Outer Critics Circle Awards. She has recorded five solo albums and has performed in many shows in the U.K. including the original cast of Starlight Express (Dinah), Piaf, Pippin, Chicago and Michael John LaChiusa's The Wild Party. TV/Film includes Birds of a Feather, Secrets & Lies, Dream Team, P'tang Yang Kipperbang and more. She also represented the U.K. in Eurovision 1994 with her hit song Lonely Symphony. In September, she will be performing in a fully cast workshop of I Can Die Too - a play with music she has co-written with Alan Cumming and Sally George. Frances is currently playing Billie Trix in the Pet Shop Boys musical Closer to Heaven in London, running until the end of July 2024.

Norman Bowman is a West End leading man, having performed in numerous musicals, plays and concerts across the UK and beyond. West End credits include: Sam in Mamma Mia; Pat Denning in 42nd Street; Sky Masterson in Guys and Dolls (opposite Patrick Swayze), Tom Watson in Parade at Donmar Warehouse, Marius in Les Misérables. Tour credits include Danny Zuko in Grease, Munkustrap in Cats and Frederic in The Pirates of Penzance. Plays include End of the Rainbow, Of Mice and Men, and working alongside Sir Kenneth Branagh in Macbeth, Jude Law in Henry V, Don Warrington in King Lear and Sir Derek Jacobi in Twelfth Night. Recent screen credits include: Firebrand, 18% Grey, Poldark, The Spanish Princess and Murder on the Orient Express.

Pleasance Dome (Queen Dome)

Dates: 31 July - 26 August (not 6, 13, 20)

Time: 15:50 (60 mins)

First Review Date: 1 August

Age Recommendation and Content Warnings

8+

Tickets

£16/£14.50 Weekdays | £18/£16.50 Weekends | £9 Previews

Comments

