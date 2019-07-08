Video: Boundless Theatre Releases First Trailer For PARAKEET

Boundless Theatre and Boom Shakalaka Productions today announce the full cast for new musical Parakeet welcoming Lula Mebrahtu, Isabel Oliver and Michelle Tiwo to the production. Parakeet will also star the show's creators Brigitte Aphrodite and Quiet Boy. Directed by Laura Keefe, it opens at Paines Plough's ROUNDABOUT @ Summerhall on 4 August, with previews from 31 July, and runs until 25 August.

In Margate, an isolated teenager forms a band and finds her voice with the help of a gang of exotic birds. A musical about finding your flock and ruffling feathers, Parakeet is a feast for the ears, eyes and heart told through irresistible song, poetry and electronic sounds. It's time to discover the new spirit of punk: punk with empathy.

The production sees Brigitte Aphrodite, Quiet Boy and Laura Keefe renew their collaboration following My Beautiful Black Dog, which toured the UK following a sold-out run at Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2015.

Brigitte Aphrodite is a punk poet, musician, writer, theatre maker and feminist showgirl. During her formative years Aphrodite toured extensively as a musician, alongside artists such as Kate Nash and Josie Long. She is best known for her critically acclaimed show and album My Beautiful Black Dog; a part gig, part theatre, punk musical exploring depression. It sold out at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and toured nationally. Through the Wellcome Trust a workshop based around the show was developed and carried out in schools across the country.

Gaz Tomlinson also known as Quiet Boy, is an alternative electronic, singer songwriter, theatre composer, performer and workshop facilitator. With over a decade's experience of playing in bands, Tomlinson has toured the UK extensively and appeared at many major UK music festivals. His debut piece was composing, musically directing and performing in critically acclaimed gig theatre My Beautiful Black Dog. He is an Associate Artist at Hackney Showrooms.

Lula Mebrahtu is an Eritrean-born actress, DJ and presenter. She performs regularly as lula.xyz at festivals and events worldwide. As a presenter, she regularly fronts shows for the BBC and hosts jazz festivals. Her acting credits include Concrete Jungle, The Lucumi Choir and Death of a Pebble Dancing (Edinburgh Festival Fringe).

Isabel Oliver is an actor, singer, songwriter and musician. Her acting credits include Titus Andronicus (Teatro Dei Borgia, Italy). She also performs as a singer musician in a variety of venues and at festivals, including regularly at Spinning Yarns Theatre.

Michelle Tiwo is an actor, poet, poet educator and founder of Sistren podcast. Their acting credits for theatre include And the Rest of Me Floats (Bush Theatre). For television, Ackee & Saltfish; and for film, Faces.

Laura Keefe's directing credits include My Beautiful Black Dog (Edinburgh Fringe Festival/UK tour), One Million Tiny Plays About Britain (The Watermill Theatre), Turning a Little Further, The Lost (Young Vic), Used Blood Junkyard (Arcola Theatre), I Know Where the Dead are Buried (24/7 Theatre Festival), Guilt and Shame (Edinburgh Festival Fringe/Latitude Festival/Bestival/Soho Theatre). As Associate Director her credits include Mad About the Boy and Is Everyone OK? (UK tour). As Assistant Director her credits include Romantics Anonymous, The Two Gentlemen of Verona, Romeo and Juliet (Shakespeare's Globe), As You Like It (National Theatre), Feast (Young Vic), A Midsummer Night's Dream (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre), Salt, Root and Roe (Donmar Warehouse/Trafalgar Studios) and Roaring Trade (Paines Plough/Soho Theatre).





