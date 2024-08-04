VIRTUOSO is Now in Performances at Pleasance Courtyard Cellar

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tobias Finley-Fraser is the greatest actor of his generation, and for a limited time only he'll be gracing the Pleasance Courtyard in The Cellar at this year's Edinburgh Fringe.

Virtuoso is an award-winning one-man comedy hour following Tobias, a parody of an actor who is doing his very best to win over the crowd and land the part of a lifetime through his own all-out audition.

Tobias is portrayed by Melbourne-based artist Casey Filips, an actor himself who recently studied under renowned French clown master Philippe Gauiler and earned the title of “Melbourne Wanker” from his tutor.

After five years of drama school and seven years as a gigging actor/comedian, this was far too true a statement to be ignored. Channeling these painful observations into his latest character, Tobias Finley-Fraser was born.

Virtuoso will be showing at The Pleasance Courtyard in The Cellar between Jul 31st-Aug 25th. Show times are 10:30pm (no shows on Monday 5th & 12th). Tickets start at 9£ and available now from https://www.pleasance.co.uk/event/virtuoso.

