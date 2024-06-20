UNSEEN Comes to Edinburgh Fringe in August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Inspired by Kimberly Prentice’s 25 years of experience as a dresser on Broadway, Unseen is an intimate and inside look at the politics of Broadway’s backstage and how being in the background affects your self-perception and worth. The show follows Broadway dresser Pam, garbed all in black, as she works her magic through complex costume changes, confrontations, and quirky actor demands, while playing over 30 distinctive characters in the space of an hour. From stagehand allies to antagonistic actors, Kimberly uses quick changes, comedy and audience interaction to explore Pam’s journey from working in the dark, unseen to rallying up and finding her voice with the help of behind-the-scenes comrades.

Writer and performer Kimberly Prentice said, “I came to New York City to be a performer. My survival job, the job that pays the bills and offers health insurance while pursuing the dream, ended up being "Star Dresser" on Broadway. Glamorous, right? But over the years, it began devouring me both creatively and emotionally. I felt unseen and unheard especially as a woman who was no longer in her 20’s. So, I wrote a show about it using the crazy world of Broadway’s backstage in all its dysfunctional and hilarious glory to tell the story that so many of us have experienced.”

Kimberly Prentice is a writer, producer and performer from New York who has also been a dresser on Broadway for over 25 years. Performing credits include Afterlight(Cherry Lane Theater), Under the Overalls: Stories of a Dresser Unravelled (PIT & Estrogenius Festival), Big Girl, Little World (NY International Fringe Festival), Yet Another Fairytale (Spotlight On Festival), A Chorus Line (Downtown Cabaret) and West Side Story (Merry Go Round Theater). Unseen premiered in Autumn 2023 at United Solo Theatre Festival and won the Best One Woman Show award. This is Kimberly Prentice’s debut at Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

The producer for Unseen, Allison Parker, has previously worked on various Edinburgh Festival Fringe shows including17 Minutes (2023, Gilded Balloon), Yoga with Jillian(2023, Pleasance Courtyard), Intelligence (2022, Assembly Roxy), Trump Lear (2018-2019, Pleasance Courtyard) and The Sister (2016, Paradise Green).

