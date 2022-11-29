Tron Theatre Announces Spring-Summer 2023 Programme

Tron Theatre has announced its Spring-Summer 2023 programme. Tron Theatre Company's first production of the season will be David Ireland's hard-hitting black comedy Cyprus Avenue (2-25 March, Press Performance: Friday 3 March, 7.30pm), with David Hayman in the role of Eric, a Belfast Loyalist who thinks his five-week old granddaughter is the Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams. Directed by Andy Arnold and with a stellar supporting cast, this play, with its dark twists and turns will have its Scottish premiere on the main stage. As Andy says of the piece: 'Cyprus Avenue is an extraordinary play - a real one-off. I've wanted to stage this play for many years and now the rights are available for what will be its Scottish premiere - it's the right play for the Tron and for our Glasgow audiences.'



Tron Theatre's new Associate Director for 2022-24, Joanna Bowman, will present the wildly imaginative Wolfie (4-13 May, Press Performance: Fri 5 May, 7.45pm) by Ross Willis, in our studio space. A spiralling odyssey of dizzying theatricality, Wolfie is a bold, fantastical fairytale following twins separated at birth that asks who is truly responsible for society's most vulnerable children. Joanna says of the play: 'The opening stage direction of Wolfie is 'this play should not be polite'. A journey through forests, food banks, and f**kloads of movement, the story is one that demands to be told now. It's a howl of anger and a riot of colour, politically essential and brilliantly conceived. It's also really funny. What better invitation for a director and an audience?'



We go into extra-time for Eilidh Loan's Moorcroft (13-29 July) - as we close the season with another run of the 2022 sell-out show that explores true friendship, pain, love and what it means to be a 'real man' in working class Scotland. Eilidh, who will once again direct the production said: 'I am absolutely delighted Moorcroft will be returning to the Tron this summer. I will be forever grateful to the audiences who saw the show last year and spread the word to come and support us. They really opened their hearts to the show we made. It feels incredibly special to be sharing this with more people. So, let's kick off again. Mon The Croft!'



We're delighted to welcome our neighbours, the Citizens Theatre back with a brand new play from Maryam Hamidi, Moonset (3-11 Feb), a blazing, coming-of-age tale filled with love, rage and self-discovery as four young women search for the power they were promised; alongside some other familiar faces; Ramesh Meyyappan with Love Beyond (Act of Remembrance) (17 & 18 Feb), a beautiful, tender and visually creative new show about ageing and dementia; Vanishing Point with the darkly humorous and satirical show about wishing, washing and information warfare, Spin! (21 &22 March); Tandem Writers Collective (5 Apr) with a brand new batch of stories, performed script-in-hand and accompanied by live music; and Theatre Gu Leòr with new work, Stornoway, Quebec (13-15 Apr) where ceilidhs meet Colt .45s in this wild Gàidhlig Western.



Actors Touring Company share the incredible legacy of Henrietta Lacks in Family Tree (27-29 Apr), a poetic drama about race, health, the environment and the incredible legacy of one of the most influential Black women of modern times, Henrietta Lack. Imogen Stirling brings her fusion of performance poetry, visual theatre and electronic music with Love The Sinner (11-13 May) to the main stage; the 'refreshingly provocative' Ridiculusmus tackle the medicalisation of ageing and death as only they can in Die! Die! Die! Old People Die! (18 & 19 May); and Hannah Lavery's Protest (1 & 2 Jun), for young people aged 8-13yrs, looks at friendship and standing up for what you believe.



Tron CREATIVE, our year round Artist Development programme aimed at providing opportunities to encourage and develop the talented community of creative practitioners making theatre in Scotland, has a busy season of work ahead. We will present the first Resident Writer Rehearsed Reading (19 May), host two LabWeek residencies and present the scratch night event Outside Eyes (25 Apr). Additionally, we will continue to deliver the BUILD programme of workshops, talks and social activities, with highlights this season including sessions from Cora Bissett on Making Theatre from Real Life Stories (23 Jan), Niroshini Thambar on Creating Music and Sound for Theatre (7 Feb) and a three-day residency with multi-award-winning movement Nouveau Riche (9-11 Mar).



Tron Participation will continue to deliver their extensive programme of work, in situe at the Tron and out in the community. Junior and Senior Youth Theatre will be working towards performance projects The Dead Letter Detectives (26 & 27 May) and Pushing It! (7 & 8 Apr), Skillshops (drama classes for primary-aged children) will be out in the community, working with local schools and groups. The brilliant, outdoor Walking Tall Tales sessions will continue, with locations and dates to be announced. Tron Young Company will present The Food of Love (8-10 Jun), an updated version of Shakespeare's Twelfth Night with new perspectives on gender and sexuality, love and desire, disguise and deception in collaboration with Martin O'Connor. Write Tron, Tron Studio and Tron Community Choir will continue their regular sessions and for anyone on waiting lists for groups that are full, Weekend Masterclasses offer the opportunity for one-off taster and meet-the-team sessions.



The Spring-Summer 2023 season will go on-sale on Tuesday 29th November at 11am with all performances available to book online, by telephone or in person at our Box Office. Says Sam Gough, Executive Director: 'It's a strong body of work that we're proud to present to you. We've held ticket prices at the 2022 level, continuing to offer three options for customers to choose from, and hope they'll keep supporting the Tron with their patronage in 2023 - the wealth of talented artists, writers and theatre-makers we are working with aren't to be missed.'



Andy Arnold, Artistic Director says of the Tron Theatre's programme for Spring-Summer 2023, 'The Tron continues to deliver some of the most exciting new work being staged in Scotland right now - with in-house work and the visiting programme showcasing the brightest and best creative talents the country has to offer. I'm proud to say that the Spring-Summer 2023 programme will once again showcase the innovative, the absurd and the downright brilliant! The Tron is the place to be next year!'