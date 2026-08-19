Tony Roper Celebrates 85th Birthday In Rehearsals For THE STEAMIE Tour

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Scottish actor, writer and director Tony Roper is celebrating his 85th birthday on Wednesday 19 August in rehearsals for The Steamie, as the company prepares to take his much-loved Scottish classic on tour later this month. The milestone comes almost 40 years after The Steamie was first performed, with Roper returning to the rehearsal room for what is set to be his final outing as director of the play.

With rehearsals now at the halfway point, Roper is preparing a new multi-generational cast to take the story across Scotland, opening at Dundee Rep Theatre on 27 August before visiting Ayr, Stirling, Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Pitlochry, Dunfermline and Glasgow.

Tony Roper said: 'I don't know whether to be sad or glad that it's the last time directing it. I'll be glad-sad. S-Glad. It's been almost exactly 40 years since The Steamie was first performed and a lot has changed since then, but what hasn't changed is what and who The Steamie represents. Community, friendship, aspirations, the unbeatable Scottish humour presented truthfully and women presented faithfully for their often ignored worth to the various communities throughout the land. I'm incredibly proud to see it still resonate with audiences so many years later and look forward to our outstanding new cast continuing to provide what The Steamie has done for so long - a pal to laugh with, a shoulder to cry on and true companionship.'

Set inside a 1950s Glasgow washhouse on Hogmanay, The Steamie follows Magrit, Dolly, Doreen and Mrs Culfeathers as they share laughter, secrets and dreams while tackling the final wash of the year. With songs by David Anderson, the Scottish classic celebrates friendship, community and working-class life through the women at its heart.

Joining Roper for the new production are Rerr Terr Productions' Louise McCarthy and Ryan Dewar, whose own connections to The Steamie stretch back beyond the forthcoming tour. Dewar was live camera director and associate director of the 2019 Hydro production, while one of his earliest professional theatre jobs was also on The Steamie.

Ryan Dewar said: 'When Louise and I sat down to discuss the idea of bringing back The Steamie, we ate some mince and tatties, drank creamola foam and took a whiff of Carbolic Soap before both landing on the same thought: how do we share these memories with the next generation? That's what we're most excited about, introducing this tour with the play everyone loves, while welcoming new audiences alongside those who've cherished it for generations before.'

Star of stage and screen, and Scottish fan favourite, Louise McCarthy makes a return to The Steamie alongside producing with Ryan, following her starring role in the 2019 Hydro production.

Most recently, McCarthy received praise for her performance in the National Theatre of Scotland's production of The High Life, alongside Alan Cumming. With her return to The Steamie, this time as the loveably daft Dolly, McCarthy feels 'As an audience It's something that's been passed down through generations, from my Gran to my Mum and now to me, and that's what makes it so special. To be part of telling that story. And with this being Tony's final time directing, it feels even more meaningful to be involved.'

Olivier award-winning and star of The Wicker Man, Lesley Mackie, makes her Steamie debut as Mrs Culfeathers. A renowned Scottish talent with a decades-spanning career, Mackie is considering this her 'come back' after being largely retired in recent years.

Mackie says 'I was asked to do it back in 89 and 94, but somehow it never worked out. I haven't toured for many years so here's to this one, the opportunity to do this smashing play for the first time and to be directed by the writer himself! I hope to meet many old friends and colleagues on the way.'

Off the back of Emma Rice Company tour of Mallory Tower's this summer, and her stellar Pitlochry Festival Theatre's 2025 summer programme, Eden Barrie joins the cast as Doreen.

'The Steamie is such a beloved story and legendary piece of Scottish theatre. Playing Doreen feels incredibly special, I can't wait to tell her and these women's stories across Scotland this year!'

Rounding out the fabulous four is actor and musician Ali Cleland as Magrit. Recognised for her original 'Hen Night Horror', also touring this Autumn after achieving huge critical success, Cleland says 'I always watched the Steamie with my wee Granny. Magrit's always been a dream role of mine, and I'm still pinching myself that it's actually happening...never mind working with the one & only Tony Roper!'

Last, but certainly not least, is Paul J Corrigan as Andy. Former River City star and Aberdeen Panto favourite, Corrigan says 'It's a huge privilege to be joining The Steamie and working with Tony Roper on his last outing. I was lucky I got to work with him years ago on Rab C Nesbitt, when my character got to stick the heed on Jamesie Cotter and steal his chips. Thankfully we laughed about it as a good icebreaker in the audition.'

Tony Roper's The Steamie is set inside a 1950s Glasgow washhouse (A Steamie) on Hogmanay, where the water's hot and the gossips even hotter. Magrit, Dolly, Doreen, and Mrs. Culfeathers share laughter, secrets, and dreams while tackling the final wash of the year. With songs by David Anderson, this Scottish classic fizzes with patter, pride, and plenty of laughs, a joyful celebration of friendship and the heart of working-class life.

The Steamie isn't short of well kent face supporters either, with Alan Cumming welcoming the play with open arms to Pitlochry saying 'I have such fondness for this play and have even sung one of its songs in concert many times. it's a great analogy of Scotland itself. I couldn't be happier to have The Steamie back at PFT.'. Elaine C smith has said 'I rank it as one of the most wonderful things I've had in my life'. It was a sentiment shared by the original cast, 'I reinvented myself with The Steamie' Dorothy Paul has previously stated. 'It brought out the best in all of us. You just have to look at what we're all doing all these years later to see the impact it had on our careers.' Even old chums of Tony's like Rab C Nesbitt's Gregor Fisher dawned a headscarf jesting Tony 'knocked me back for the part of Mrs Culfeathers in the 2026 tour 'on social media, supporting Tony and the famed plays return.

For the play's composer, David Anderson, the conversation circles back to gratitude. Few could have predicted that this play would become one of Scotland's most enduring theatrical successes. 'It's quite an institution. Nearly 40 years. I've had so many wonderful years watching it and to this day I never get tired of talking about The Steamie. And I doubt I ever will.'

Tony Roper's The Steamie tour kicks off later this month at Dundee Rep Theatre for a two-week run, before making stops in Ayr, Stirling, Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Pitlochry, Dunfermline and finally in Glasgow. Tony Roper's The Steamie is produced by Ryan Dewar and Louise McCarthy for Rerr Terr Productions, in association with Neil Laidlaw, Selladoor Worldwide and Dundee Rep Theatre.

Tour Dates

Dundee Rep, Dundee: 27 August - 12 September

Ayr Gaiety, Ayr: 15 - 19 September

Macrobert Arts Centre, Stirling: 21 - 26 September

His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen: 29 September - 3 October

The King's Theatre, Edinburgh: 5 - 10 October

Festival Theatre, Pitlochry: 20 - 24 October

The Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline: 29 - 31 October

The King's Theatre, Glasgow: 2 - 14 November

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