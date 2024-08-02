Tiggy Bayley Makes Her Theatrical Debut With SQUIDGE At The Edinburgh Fringe Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Pleasance & White Noise Theatre present: SQUIDGE. Award-winning screenwriter and actress Tiggy Bayley makes her theatrical debut at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in a dark comedy about the shortfalls of our education system.

Written and performed by Tiggy Bayley and directed by Selwin Hulme-Teague. Produced by Linda-Ray Ndlovu.

Running at Pleasance Courtyard from 31st July - 26th August 2024, 1:50pm (13:50). 1 hr Run Time.

Daisy, a reluctant teaching assistant, is assigned a young Irish traveller to help with his reading. Amid phone calls with her grieving mother, a sexy plumber and whale noises, she finds hope in an unlikely friendship.

After a sellout short run at Theatre 503 "Squidge" returns - an outrageous, dark comedy about love, loss and laughter.

White Noise Theatre is a collaborative new writing company that creates theatre and digital work with actor-writers. Their work celebrates authenticity; nurturing, honouring and platforming actor-writers with important things to say and enabling them to say it in their own words. A White Noise show is a glorious combination of the rawness of verbatim with the craft of fiction. Their work has been performed at The Cockpit, Curve Theatre, Exeter Phoenix, Greenhouse Theatre & Omnibus Theatre.

This production is in Co-production with Ray Productions. A West Yorkshire based production and PR company that supports new work and artists with the creative industries.

Tiggy Bayley is a talented scriptwriter and performer represented by Curtis Brown. She trained with Jacques Lecoq Theatre School in Paris before obtaining a Master's in Liberal Arts at The University of Bristol. She was a member of Southwark Playhouse's Young Company and The National Youth Theatre. She is a beloved presence on TikTok (11k+) for her self-written monologues and her short film, Tildypops, won 7 awards and has been shown at festivals internationally.

Selwin Hulme-Teague is Artistic Director of White Noise Theatre. He trained in directing with StoneCrabs Directors in Practice Programme, and Young Vic Fresh Direction. His work has been performed at Theatre503, King's Head Theatre, Omnibus Theatre, Nottingham Playhouse, Curve Theatre and Warwick Arts Centre. Recent work includes the world's longest running comedy show "NewsRevue", 5-star "My Dad Wears A Dress" and the OFFComm award-winning "The Black Cat".

Linda-Ray Ndlovu is an activist, producer and artist. She was born in Zimbabwe, raised in-between South Africa and England and trained at Leeds Conservatoire. She enjoys being able to guide how a story is told or what impact it has on an audience.

Tickets are available from pleasance.co.uk/event/squidge

