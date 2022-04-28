Theatre Show Offside Returns Ahead Of Women's Euro Championships

A Futures Theatre presents Offside. Casting announced for this sporting theatrical triumph which makes a timely return to football changing rooms and stadiums ahead of the 2022 Women's European Championships by Hollie McNish and Sabrina Mahfouz, directed by Caroline Bryant.

Performed by Charlotte Gosling, Elizabeth Hope and Amy Revelle. UK Tour: Monday 6 June - Monday 2 July 2022

This energetic, powerful production will feature Elizabeth Hope as Keeley/Lily. Elizabeth was a former Leeds United football player in her youth and an U15s and U17s player for England. Also joining Elizabeth are Charlotte Gosling as Mickey/Emma, who comes fresh from a role in hugely popular BBC1 series Killing Eve and Amy Revelle who plays multiple roles and has a number of substantial theatre credits under her belt.

Set in 1892, 1992 and 2022, Offside follows four women who live, breathe and play football. Whilst each of them faces very different obstacles, the possibility that the beautiful game will change their lives - and the world - is tantalisingly close. Written by performance poet Hollie McNish (Ted Hughes Award for Nobody Told Me) and poet, playwright and performer Sabrina Mahfouz (Fringe First award for Chef)

With punchy storytelling, lyrical poetry and dynamic physicality, Offside places the audiences right on the touchline of the game of a lifetime.

Caroline Bryant, director, said: "I'm so happy to bring this play back at this time to give it a final farewell, eight years after starting the research. It's been a joyful production throughout its creation and touring. Performing in the football stadium changing rooms is particularly exhilarating and rewarding. Working in the authentic football arena creates a brilliant triangle of equals. The artistic qualities of a great show interweave with the changing rooms unique atmosphere and are completed by the intimate relationship with the audience. Women's football is growing in popularity, professionalism and profile which I truly celebrate.

"The women's game has political foundations and today's players can continue to build on previous generations' activism for equality. As a company amplifying marginalised women and non-binary voices Offside is the perfect accompaniment to continue the quest for equity through the lens and power of football's rich traditions. So whether playing professionally, for fun or community football, come and support a company that continually strives for attitudes to change for women in sport and everywhere!"

Alongside this tour, Futures Theatre will be releasing a special one-off podcast episode in June 2022, 'Football Is Life', featuring writing from Sabrina Mahfouz and Hollie McNish and created in collaboration with Steppers WOC, a community group for women of colour over 40.

This one-off episode follows the hugely successful Fully Amplified podcast series which was released in 2021. Fully Amplified, which was co-produced with Reduced Listening, won a Silver Award at the Anthem Awards (Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Category), was runner up at the International Women's Podcast Awards and is currently nominated for an ARIAS Award (Grassroots Category).

For more information visit www.futurestheatre.co.uk.