Theatre Royal, Glasgow Will Host Photography Exhibition By Singer-Songwriter Jerry Burns

For almost eight years singer-songwriter Jerry Burns has worked as a professional theatre dresser backstage at the Theatre Royal, Glasgow. She has collaborated with artists including Bryan Ferry, Sarah Brightman, Massive Attack and performed with the world-renowned film composer Craig Armstrong - noted for his iconic soundtracks including Baz Luhrman’s Romeo + Juliet, Moulin Rouge and The Great Gatsby. Throughout her time working in the theatre, she has photographed images which reflect the beauty, joy and emotion of life behind the scenes from her unique perspective 'in the wings'. These images will be presented at the Theatre Royal, Glasgow this December in an exhibition titled Girl in The Wings.

Jerry’s creative collaborators on the Girl in The Wings exhibition are designer Victoria Brown, who has also worked with her as a dresser over the years, and Bethany Kingsley-Garner, Principal dancer at the Scottish Ballet. Bethany also stars in a short ballet film The Human Touch, featuring a soundtrack co-written by Jerry and composer Sally Herbert, which will be screened during the exhibition. The Human Touch was co-created and co-choreographed by Jerry during lockdown with Bethany alongside her fellow Scottish Ballet Principal dancers Marge Hendrick and Constance Devernay-Lawrence.

Jerry Burns said: “The support from ATG has been invaluable - particularly from James Haworth, the Theatre Director of the Theatre Royal, who has helped to realise the whole thing. The whole story began and continues with the Scottish Ballet, and Girl In The Wings wouldn’t exist without them. I’m so grateful to them for sharing space in their beautiful theatre with us during the run of Cinders!”

Now audiences, members of the public and all lovers of theatre, ballet and photography are invited to visit the Theatre Royal for free admission to explore this exhibit in the heart of Glasgow throughout the festive season. Opening to the public on Tuesdays and Saturdays from 9 December, and to audiences prior to all performances of the Scottish Ballet’s Christmas show Cinders!, Jerry’s collection will take the form of an advent calendar. Visitors will be able to discover the unseen enchanted world behind the spotlight in this intimate collection of 24 unique photographs featuring shows including Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake, Singing in The Rain, Bugsy Malone and more spread throughout the foyer areas of the Theatre Royal’s Dress Circle and Upper Circle until 31 December.