TheSpaceUK to Welcome WHAT IF THEY ATE THE BABY?, LES MILLENIABLES, and More This Week

With over 50 BRAND NEW exciting shows, there's no shortage of new experiences to indulge in. The stage is set for an incredible lineup, and this is your chance to catch some truly remarkable performances.



From pop-rock musicals to queer cabaret icons, cult classics to murder mysteries, and even Ghanian acrobatics alongside a cappella anthems. With over 50 new shows gracing the stages this week, seize the opportunity to take a chance and discover something that will entice, excite, and thoroughly entertain you at theSpaceUK.



Here's a small taste of the new shows that you can catch in Week 2 at theSpaceUK.



Fringe First Winners Return

From Fringe First 2022 winners Chloe Rice and Natasha Roland. There are three rules every housewife knows: never return a dish empty, always have dinner ready by the time he gets home, and some things are best kept under the table.



Do You Hear the People Sing?

Les Millénniables (theSpace @ Niddry St, 14-26)

Very loosely based on Les Misérables, Les Millénniables is a pop parody about the plight of the generation deemed “millennials". Written by two established (but sad) Hollywood female comedy writers of colour and featuring hit songs from our yesteryears,



Pop-Rock Brand New Musical

Heartfelt, funny and set to an original pop-rock score, 'Palindrome' is a story of connection, communication, opening up and writing things down. From the company that brought you SiX, the Cambridge University Musical Theatre Society.



Grief, Love and Hope

Life in the 21st century: isolated, polarised. The divide between us sometimes impassable. But how different are we, really? Explore the grief, love and hope of different American characters to appreciate what makes us all the same.



Ahoy There Mateys!

After being betrayed by his captain, Sharkbait Mulligan finds himself with just the clothes on his chest and the rum on his chest. Spruce Moose Comedy – a group of ex-Cambridge Footlights regulars with a high-energy, low-brow style – bring you their brand-new pirate voyage.



Cannibalistic Comedy

'What would it take for you to eat a real-life human being?' It's dinner time in the Abbey stately home. From award-winning playwright, Harry Daisley, comes a new, deliciously twisted comedy showcasing Berkshire's finest family.



Queer Cabaret Icon

Aidan Sadler: Melody (theSpace on the Mile, 14-26)

Join award-winning queer cabaret icon Aidan Sadler as they take you on a journey to the end of the world! Here you'll experience belting original synth-pop tunes punctuated by world-class stand-up comedy.



Comedy of Manners

Gossip is rife in 18th-century London's fashionable society. Two brothers are tested by their uncle to prove who is most virtuous, whilst battling vicious rumours and salacious scandal. Who'll be rewarded with happiness and love?

Alan Bennett meets Fleabag

Violets and Vinegar (theSpace @ Surgeons' Hall St., 14-19)

A neglected housewife, a determined party girl and a clueless teacher shamelessly expose their sexual exploits. This character comedy is sure to make you laugh out loud. Think Alan Bennett meets Fleabag.



Last Night a DJ Saved my Life

The 1990s, when house music exploded! Drama, suspense, comedy and music as a young Scottish journalist and DJ gets sucked into Dubai's criminal underworld. A gripping and immersive stage adaptation of excerpts from cult book Cola Boy.



Just One More Thing!

Tim Benzie, the acclaimed creator/host of Solve Along A Murder She Wrote presents a new one-man show: a hilarious and moving exploration of the compelling and enduring appeal of murder mysteries, from Poirot to Fletcher and beyond.



Powerful New Play

97+ (theSpace on the Mile, 14-19)

97+ is based on the Hillsborough Disaster which resulted in 97 people losing their lives. Set in 2012, survivors John and Steve, now middle-aged men, deal differently with the trauma they suffered from the tragedy in 1989.



Multi-layered Choreography and Ecstatic Rhythms

Tandava (theSpace @ Niddry St, 18-26)

Primal rhythmic energy and the impossible union of opposites: Tandava sees the coalescence of Scottish guitarist Simon Thacker's startlingly passionate sound-worlds with the infinitely expressive physicality of three gifted dancers from India's Piah Dance Company. MadeInScotlandShowcase.com



Contortion, Juggling Limbo and More

Come and watch the hottest and most unique African traditional acrobatics and cultural show from Ghana, west Africa. An award-winning acrobatics and cultural group in Africa. Great tradition! Great show!



Fringe-Goers Rrefer Blondes

Norma (theSpace on the Mile, 15-19)

Norma Jeane Mortenson (Marilyn Monroe) once said, 'it takes a smart brunette to play a dumb blonde'. This one-woman show aims to challenge the way Monroe has been portrayed by the media and celebrate her strength.



A cappella Anthems

Oxford's leading all-female and non-binary a cappella group return to Fringe with a riotous hour of feminist anthems. Using their voices to rebel against sexist stereotypes, the Belles are aca-ting out and you don't want to miss it.



About theSpaceUK

Established in 1995, theSpaceUK hosts the largest and most diverse programme at the fringe. Companies, both professional & amateur, are given an affordable, supportive and professional platform to showcase their work.



About the venue

theSpaceUK operates 19 venues across 5 sites including: theSpace@Surgeons' Hall, theSpace@SymposiumHall, theSpace on the Mile, theSpaceTriplex, the Space@Venue45.