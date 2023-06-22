The Umbilical Brothers Celebrate 30 Years of Edinburgh Fringe at Assembly

The Umbilical Brothers: The Distraction plays Assembly Roxy from 02-28 August.

By: Jun. 22, 2023

International comedy phenomenon The Umbilical Brothers, aka Shane Dundas and David Collins, are set to perform their hit show The Distraction for the entire Edinburgh Fringe. 

The Distraction, which took out Best Comedy at the Adelaide Fringe, combines the energy of live performance and the spectacle of cinema and smashes them together into a show performed simultaneously on stage and the big screen. Shane Dundas, the bald brother, notes “David and I have always imagined movie-like visuals when creating and performing on an empty stage. This time you get to see what we’re imagining, onscreen in real time. We’re wrestling with live special effects. It’s pretty freaky.” 

The Distraction also sees the duo collaborate with visual effects master Doug Bayne, who also features on stage, mixing their live performance with graphics that will blow your mind. Literally. Bayne’s use of technology will transport audiences and add a new dimension to the Umbies’ signature mix of absurd physicality with double-act banter and vocal gymnastics. 

The Umbies are excited to be touring to Edinburgh for the first time in nearly a decade. The Distraction has been embraced nationally and internationally by audiences of all ages, enjoying sold out seasons at the Sydney Opera House, the Adelaide Fringe, and in the Netherlands. 

The Umbilical Brothers’ unique mix of mind-bending comedy and back-breaking physicality has taken them to 40 countries. Named as two of Entertainment Weekly’s “100 Most Creative People in Entertainment,” they have appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, after James Brown at Woodstock ‘99, and before the Queen. They even appeared on Blue Peter, where Shane is proud to have broken his finger while leapfrogging over David. 

Their global gigs include a year-long off-Broadway run, where they received raves from the New York Times and a New York Drama Desk nomination. Awards include a Helpmann (Australia’s Oliviers) for Comedy Performance of the Year, the Edinburgh Critics’ Choice Award, a Perrier nomination and a couple of BAFTA’s for their work with animation houses Aardman and King Rollo Films. Younger fans and stoners know them from TV series The Upside Down Show, which they created with Sesame Workshop, and won them an Emmy and a Logie.

The Umbilical Brothers: The Distraction plays Assembly Roxy from 02-28 August. Tickets and more info at Click Here




Recommended For You