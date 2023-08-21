The Pleasance Celebrates Midway Point Of Fringe 2023 With a Fantastic Fringe First Win And Exciting Plays On Popcorn Writing Award Longlist

The Scotsman's world-famous Fringe First awards have been recognising outstanding new writing premiered at the festival since 1973.

Aug. 21, 2023

Week two of the renowned Scotsman Fringe First Awards sees CHOO CHOO! (Or... Have You Ever Thought About ****** **** *****? (Cos I Have)) receiving this prestigious award.  The Scotsman's world-famous Fringe First awards have been recognising outstanding new writing premiered at the festival since 1973.  

Part of the Pleasance National Partnerships 2023 programme, CHOO CHOO! (Or... Have You Ever Thought About ****** **** *****? (Cos I Have)) is presented by Pleasance Theatre Trust and Sherman Theatre in Cardiff.  A new show giving an entertaining exploration of Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) and award-winning theatre company StammerMouth, CHOO CHOO! takes the audience on a journey into the workings of OCD and a mind that isn't always very nice to its owner.  The production combines the talents of writer Nye Russell Thompson (StammerMouth) and director Nerida Bradley (Revolt. She Said. Revolt again) and incorporates access creatively through BSL and audio description to give a silly and surreal exploration of obsessive compulsive disorder – a misunderstood and misrepresented condition, told by people who know a bit about it.  Sally Stott from The Scotsman described the play as an original and audacious exploration of mental health and theatrical form.

The award-winning and internationally renowned Släpstick have been awarded the Best Performance Award by the Global Cultural Exchange Committee and the Seoul Metropolitan Government as part of the Seoul Arts Awards for their unique brand of mischief in Schërzo.  With their trademark blurring of physical comedy and musical talent, Släpstick play every imaginable (and un-imaginable) instrument to the highest level as they return to Fringe once again.

Also announced are the longlist of brave and imaginative new plays for the Popcorn Writing Award.  Partnering once again with BBC Writersroom, Popcorn offers a prize fund of £6,000.  Shows at the Pleasance appearing on this list are Bitter Lemons by Lucy Hayes, Green Fingers by Adam Sowter, Flo Poskitt and Ben Tansey, Public – The Musical by Stroud & Notes, Super by Matthew Radway and The Brief Life & Mysterious Death Of Boris III, King of Bulgaria by Sasha Wilson & Joseph Cullen. The winners will be announced at a ceremony on Thursday 24th August. Box Office Tickets for all shows are available at www.pleasance.co.uk or by calling 0131 556 6550.

As a registered charity in Scotland, England and Wales, the Pleasance Theatre Trust aims to create a compelling platform to discover, nurture and support fresh artistic talent from across the globe.  As a not-for-profit organisation, all proceeds from the Festival and our London base are invested back into the development of new people and new ideas.  This artist development strand is called Pleasance Futures.  The Pleasance Theatre Trust receives no regular funding and do not run our own bars, therefore we rely almost entirely on the income from our artistic programme.

The Pleasance Theatre Islington has been one of the most exciting Fringe theatres in London since it opened its doors in 1995, providing a launch pad for some of the most memorable productions and renowned practitioners over the past two decades, staying true to the Trust's mission of providing a platform for the talent of the future.  This year-round programme compliments our world-renowned operations in Edinburgh.

Since opening in 1985, the Pleasance has become renowned for delivering an inspiring programme year on year that uniquely embodies the spirit of the Festival Fringe. 



Recommended For You