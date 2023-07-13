The Cambridge Footlights Conclude Their UK Tour Leg At The Edinburgh Fringe

Performances run from 2nd-28th August.

By: Jul. 13, 2023

After a whirlwind tour around the UK, the Cambridge Footlights conclude the UK leg of their annual international tour with a month-long run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival! Before the troupe takes their latest material to the other side of the Atlantic, catch their fresh material at Edinburgh's iconic Pleasance KingDome from 2nd-28th August at 6:30pm.

Featuring some of Cambridge's most talented sketch comedy writer-performers, The Cambridge Footlights International Tour Show 2023: The Search Continues presents an hour of sketch comedy, centred around a quest to find the troupe's sixth and final member - a journey packed with everything from canoeing with your dad to pub trips with the lads, mic'd up rats and the odd moment of soul-searching profundity.

The Search Continues stars Jemima Langdon, Joy Adeogun, Daniel Pattern, Izzie Harding-Perrott and Libby Thornton and is directed by Poppy Maxwell. An eclectic group of writer/performers, their credits include performances in Cambridge's Marlowe Showcase and past Footlights Spring Revues. This year, Harding-Perrott and Thornton both made their solo debuts in LEECH! and Libby-Come-Lately to great acclaim (4.5*, The Tab; 5*, Varsity). The show's creative team also includes Harri Thomas as Assistant Director and Educational Officer, Nicola Irvine as Technician and Tour Manager Michael Elizabeth.

Established in 1883, the Cambridge Footlights are the university comedy society that has springboarded the careers of some of the UK's most successful and talented artists, boasting alumni that include the likes of David Mitchell, Emma Thompson, Stephen Fry, Richard Ayoade, Olivia Colman, Phil Wang and Hugh Laurie.

The Cambridge Footlights International Tour Show 2023: The Search Continues can be found on Instagram (@footlightstour), and further details on the tour and tickets can be found at https://linktr.ee/footlightstour




