The 7 Fingers Returns to Edinburgh Fringe With DUEL REALITY

Performances run 4th – 26th August.

By: Jul. 10, 2023

Underbelly has announced that the world premiere of The 7 Fingers’ brand new show Duel Reality will be held at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe. This innovative, iconic and industry reforming company is set to bring breath-taking choreography and gravity-defying stunts to the Circus Hub this August with their latest production. 


 

Renowned for creating work that creates an emotional stirring within, The 7 Fingers create contemporary contemplative and thought-provoking movement. Unrivalled in their expertise and combining a mixture of theatre, dance and music with circus performance skills results an awe-inspiring art form – there really is no comparison at the Edinburgh Fringe and beyond. Audiences are taken on an awe-inspiring journey – a must for fans of dance, music or acrobatics. 

From the company who created the hit show Passagers and Traces, comes circus on a whole new theatrical level as The 7 Fingers company tell human stories with superhuman skills. Star-crossed lovers. Two opposing teams. The stage transformed into a sporting arena. Competition can be playful at times, but also dangerously serious. Which side will you choose?  

The 7 Fingers said today “Starting the world tour of a new show in Edinburgh is an honour and a privilege. We're delighted to be back with an audience that has given us such a warm welcome in the past.” 


The cast for The 7 Fingers includes Nicolas Jelmoni, Soen Geirnaert, Danny Vrijsen, Einar Kling-Odencrants, Anni Küpper, Andreas De Ryck, Méliejade Tremblay-Bouchard, Andrew Price, Kalani June and Arata Urawa.
 

Artistic direction and staging by Shana Carroll. A Les 7 doigts de la main Production, originally produced and created with Virgin Voyages. 



Recommended For You