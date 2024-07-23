Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Trust Me, I’m From Essex comes to Edinburgh Fringe next month. Performances run 19-24 August 2024.

You can take the girl out of Essex - but can you take Essex out of the girl? A new, hard-hitting but hopeful musical about following your dreams, no matter how unlikely they may seem.

When Lindsay Lucas-Bartlett was growing up in Southend-on-Sea, sharing a home with her abusive bipolar father and drug addict brother, her dreams of escaping the stereotypical Essex girl’s fate consisted of (a) marrying Prince William, and (b) running away to the magical city of Los Angeles. But Prince William started losing his hair and besides, what’s the point of swapping one dysfunctional family for another? Which leaves the other option…

In this autobiographical solo musical, directed by Lindsay Perry, with hummable tunes written by E. Aaron Wilson and witty lyrics by Lucas-Bartlett, Trust Me, I’m From Essex confronts brutal social issues, such as bipolar disorder, domestic abuse, drug addiction, bullying, undiagnosed dyslexia and date rape, head-on, but in an unflinching, yet wryly humorous, style that will have audiences cheering its heroine on, as she fights to find a better life and negotiate the curveballs that fate throws her way – innit?

Lindsay Lucas-Bartlett trained at The Central School of Speech and Drama (London), The Actors Space (Barcelona) and The Upright Citizen Brigade (Los Angeles), where she also worked. She wrote and performed the web series This is Only Temporary, which was nominated and won several awards worldwide, and in 2019, she won the MonologuesSlamLA with a self-written monologue.

Trust Me, I’m From Essex premiered at the Hollywood Fringe Festival in 2023, where it won the Hollywood Encore! Producers’ Award, and was performed off-Broadway at Theatre Row, NYC, last November. It marks Lindsay’s debut at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

