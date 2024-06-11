THE UNBURDENING OF DOLLY DIAMOND to be Presented at Edinburgh Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



House of Oz, Assembly Festival and Dolly Diamond will present The Unburdening of Dolly Diamond by Dolly Diamond, presented at Assembly Roxy, downstairs, 1-25 August @ 20:40 (60Mins).

Therapy, a game the whole family can play!

Join Australia's reigning Queen of comedy cabaret and national treasure, Dolly Diamond, as she works through decades of problems, peculiarities and intimate personal challenges with her ever-supportive (and unsuspecting) audience.

This colourful midlife crisis - live on stage - promises to be camp cabaret gold, with more than a touch of honesty. Infused with original songs, Dolly's therapy and wellness journey is an hilarious trip through the self, chock-full of sharing, caring and mischief.

Dolly Diamond says, "Apparently people enjoy other people's misery. They call it a shared experience. Well, I think it's time to share. Everything."

Whether you like to watch or participate, Dolly's got something for everyone in this feast of observation, dissection, ruin and repair.

Dolly Diamond is a regular pundit on ABC News Breakfast and is coming to Edinburgh as part of the House of Oz 2024 selection.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

LISTINGS INFORMATION

The Unburdening of Dolly Diamond

By Dolly Diamond

Venue & Dates Assembly Roxy, downstairs, 1-25 August @ 20:40 (60Mins)

Tickets from £7.50

