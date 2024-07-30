THE THINGS I DID WHILE WAITING FOR YOU TO FALL BACK IN LOVE WITH ME Comes to Edinburgh

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Making its international debut at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe Festival, The Things I Did While Waiting For You To Fall Back In Love With Me is a new dark comedy about the tragedy of heartbreak and the hilarity of surviving it.

A funeral you can’t keep your inappropriate self from laughing through: this one-person show is a love letter to the humiliating experience of becoming a grown up, and the way grief connects us all. If Hamlet had more of a lesbian vibe, this would be his performance art “to be or not to be.” Through stories of trial and error based on real accounts from heartbreak survivors, the audience will crack up and crack open in the search for evidence that we are not alone.

Speaking of the origination of the idea, Sarah Hogewood (Award-Winning Playwright of the 2023 Edinburgh Fringe fan favorite The Leading Lady Club) says, “The only way out of grief is through and I wanted to write a play about someone sitting right in the middle of it, and how it feels to look around and realize just how many people are sitting right there next to you. It would be nice if the audience watches the stage the whole time, but I really hope they look to their left and their right; Misery loves company ... but laughter is even more contagious.”

Caitlin McNeilage from Leading Lady Creative and Tanya Gupta from Guptanya Studios (2023 Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree for Art and Style) are Co-Lead Producers of The Things I Did…, the thrilling new play by Sarah Hogewood. The play is directed by Jennie Hughes (Award-Winning founding director of Forager Theater Company). CAST - Sarah Hogewood. The Things I Did… is proud to have an all-female cast, creative, and producing team and everyone involved is incredibly passionate about telling stories that highlight strong, complicated, three-dimensional women. The ultimate goal of this show is to make people laugh, see themselves represented onstage, and feel a little less alone in the world. The producers are actively seeking reviews, interviews, press and future opportunities. Please contact us if you are interested in a media ticket to the show.

