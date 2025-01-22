THE SUNSHINE SPA Comes to Glasgow in May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Birds of Paradise and A Play, A Pie and A Pint will present new comedy drama The Sunshine Spa by Simon Jay. Set in the vibrant world of a traditional Moroccan spa, this heartfelt, hilarious and thought-provoking co-production explores the importance of touch and intimacy, offering a fresh perspective on themes of disability, dignity and human connection.

The Sunshine Spa follows Iain as he arrives in Marrakesh for his first holiday without a support worker. Despite the thriving and bustling city full of life, Marrakesh is not the most accessible of holiday destinations, and audiences quickly witness the challenges that emerge for a traveller with a disability. Finding a peaceful slice of calming quiet in the Sunshine Spa, Iain meets therapist Zainab, who becomes an unexpected ally as a unique friendship develops through their conversations and encounters.

Shedding light on societal attitudes toward intimacy and the barriers faced by disabled people, this production is rooted in humour and authenticity. The Sunshine Spa balances comedy with deeper reflections on autonomy, touch, and the fundamental need for connection to offer a unique insight into accessibility and intimacy, and how a society can rob disabled people of such dignity.

The Sunshine Spa is written by comedian, writer and performer Simon Jay, recipient of A Play, A Pie and A Pint and Birds of Paradise’s joint writing commission which launched to discover fresh disabled writing talent in Scotland, and regarded for award-winning Trumpageddon, which toured in the UK and Australia. Together with director Robert Softley-Gale (one of 2024’s The List’s 100; My Left / Right Foot - the Musical; Criptales, Bafta nominated), The Sunshine Spa alludes satire and sincerity as it broaches one of the fundamental issues society continues to face.

Sign language interpretation, captions and descriptive audio will be embedded within this production to make it accessible to blind, deaf and hard of hearing audiences.

Comments