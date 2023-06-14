THE MIDDLE Star Eden Sher to Make Stand-up Debut At Edinburgh Fringe 2023

Eden Sher, best known for being Sue Heck on The Middle, will make her highly anticipated stand-up comedy debut with the aptly titled 'I Was On A Sitcom'

When you've played a character on TV for a decade, what exactly does it mean to "be yourself?"

Eden Sher spent nine seasons, 215 episodes and her formative years playing Sue Heck: the much adored, enthusiastic, socially awkward, braces-wearing teenager in hit ABC series, The Middle.

Sue Heck became a household name, but while Sue was growing up on screen, Eden was growing up too; navigating real life on the journey to adulthood and struggling to understand how to become her own person when her sense of self was so directly tethered to a fictional adolescent named Sue. Now, five years on from The Middle's finale, Eden is ready to talk about what happens when your TV show ends, and your "real life" begins.

LA-born Eden Sher was plucked from obscurity as a child by Jay Leno, who was so impressed with her comedic responses to his man-on-the-street segments, he offered her a solo one. Now, in her stand-up debut show 'I Was On A Sitcom' Eden shares the very real story of the traumatic birth of her premature twins; an experience where her literal organs were being removed and placed on a table beside her and she's repeatedly being asked by everyone involved, "Are you Sue?!"

Eden will smash through the fourth wall that is the TV screen as her story of being known to strangers as someone you're actually not unfolds. Directed by her on-screen brother Axl, a.k.a. Charlie McDermott, Sue Heck is (for once) not a main character, but she does play an important role in the show. Where does Eden end and Sue begin? Can Eden banish Sue from the stage? From her life? Does Eden have an identity without Sue? What does that look like? Who even is Eden? Let's find out.

Eden Sher: I Was On A Sitcom will be performed at 8.20pm in Gilded Balloon Teviot (Turret) from 2nd - 28th August (Not 14th or 15th).

